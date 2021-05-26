PUBLIC NOTICE

District Court, Lake County, Colorado

Court Address: 505 Harrison Avenue, PO Box 55,

Leadville, CO 80461

In re the Marriage of:

Petitioner: ANNE C. COE

and

Respondent: JOHN BRADLEY COE

Case Number: 2021 DR 30001

SUMMONS FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

To the Respondent named above, this Summons

serve as a notice to appear in this case.

If you were served in the State of Colorado, you

must file your Response with the Clerk of this Court

within 21 days after this Summons is served on

your to participate in this action.

If you were served outside of the State of Colorado

or you were served by publication, you must file

your Response with the clerk of this Court within

35 days after this Summons is served on you to

participate in this action.

You may be required to pay a filing fee with your

Response. The Response form (JDF 1103) can be

found at www.courts.state.co.us by clicking on the

"Self Help/Forms" tab.

After 91 days from the date of service or publication,

the Court may enter a Decree affecting your

marital status, distribution of property and debts,

issues involving children such as child support,

allocation of parental responsibilities (decisionmaking

and parenting time), maintenance (spousal

support), attorney fees, and costs to the extent the

Court has jurisdiction.

If you fail to file a Response in this case, any or all

of the matters above, or any related matters which

come before this Court, may be decided without

further notice to you.

This is an action to obtain a Decree of: Dissolution

of Marriage or Legal Separation as more fully

described in the attached Petition, and if you have

children, for orders regarding the children of the

marriage.

Notice: 14-10-107, C.R.S. provides that upon the filing

of a Petition for Dissolution of Marriage or Legal

Separation by the Petitioner and Co-Petitioner, or

upon personal service of the Petition and Summons

on the Respondent, or upon waiver and acceptance

of service by the Respondent, an automatic temporary

injunction shall be in effect against both parties

until the Final Decree is entered, or the Petition is

dismissed, or until further Order of the Court. Either

party may apply to the Court for further temporary

orders, an expanded temporary injunction, or modification

or revocation under 14-10-108, C.R.S.

A request for genetic tests shall not prejudice the

requesting party in matters concerning allocation

of parental responsibilities pursuant to 14-10-

124(1.5), C.R.S. If genetic tests are not obtained

prior to a legal establishment of paternity and

submitted into evidence prior to the entry of the

final decree of dissolution or legal separation, the

genetic tests may not be allowed into evidence at

a later date.

Automatic Temporary Injunction - By Order of Colorado

Law, You and Your Spouse are:

1. Restrained from transferring, encumbering,

concealing or in any way disposing of, without the

consent of the other party or any Order of the Court,

any marital property, except in the usual course of

business or for the necessities of life. Each party is

required to notify the other party of any proposed

extraordinary expenditures and to account to the

Court for all extraordinary expenditures made after

the injunction is in effect;

2. Enjoined from molesting or disturbing the peace

of the other party;

3. Restrained from removing the minor children of

the parties, if any, from the State without the consent

of the other party or an Order of the Court; and

4. Restrained without at least 14 days advance notification

and the written consent of the other party

or an Order of the Court, from canceling, modifying,

terminating, or allowing to lapse for nonpayment of

premiums, any policy of health insurance, homeowner'

s or renter's insurance, or automobile insurance

that provides coverage to either of the parties

or the minor children or any policy of life insurance

that names either of the parties or the minor children

as a beneficiary.

/s/ Peggy LaCome

Signature of the Deputy Clerk of Court

Date: May 6, 2021

Published in the Herald Democrat May 13, 20 and

27 and June 3 and 10, 2021.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.