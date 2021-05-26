PUBLIC NOTICE
District Court, Lake County, Colorado
Court Address: 505 Harrison Avenue, PO Box 55,
Leadville, CO 80461
In re the Marriage of:
Petitioner: ANNE C. COE
and
Respondent: JOHN BRADLEY COE
Case Number: 2021 DR 30001
SUMMONS FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE
To the Respondent named above, this Summons
serve as a notice to appear in this case.
If you were served in the State of Colorado, you
must file your Response with the Clerk of this Court
within 21 days after this Summons is served on
your to participate in this action.
If you were served outside of the State of Colorado
or you were served by publication, you must file
your Response with the clerk of this Court within
35 days after this Summons is served on you to
participate in this action.
You may be required to pay a filing fee with your
Response. The Response form (JDF 1103) can be
found at www.courts.state.co.us by clicking on the
"Self Help/Forms" tab.
After 91 days from the date of service or publication,
the Court may enter a Decree affecting your
marital status, distribution of property and debts,
issues involving children such as child support,
allocation of parental responsibilities (decisionmaking
and parenting time), maintenance (spousal
support), attorney fees, and costs to the extent the
Court has jurisdiction.
If you fail to file a Response in this case, any or all
of the matters above, or any related matters which
come before this Court, may be decided without
further notice to you.
This is an action to obtain a Decree of: Dissolution
of Marriage or Legal Separation as more fully
described in the attached Petition, and if you have
children, for orders regarding the children of the
marriage.
Notice: 14-10-107, C.R.S. provides that upon the filing
of a Petition for Dissolution of Marriage or Legal
Separation by the Petitioner and Co-Petitioner, or
upon personal service of the Petition and Summons
on the Respondent, or upon waiver and acceptance
of service by the Respondent, an automatic temporary
injunction shall be in effect against both parties
until the Final Decree is entered, or the Petition is
dismissed, or until further Order of the Court. Either
party may apply to the Court for further temporary
orders, an expanded temporary injunction, or modification
or revocation under 14-10-108, C.R.S.
A request for genetic tests shall not prejudice the
requesting party in matters concerning allocation
of parental responsibilities pursuant to 14-10-
124(1.5), C.R.S. If genetic tests are not obtained
prior to a legal establishment of paternity and
submitted into evidence prior to the entry of the
final decree of dissolution or legal separation, the
genetic tests may not be allowed into evidence at
a later date.
Automatic Temporary Injunction - By Order of Colorado
Law, You and Your Spouse are:
1. Restrained from transferring, encumbering,
concealing or in any way disposing of, without the
consent of the other party or any Order of the Court,
any marital property, except in the usual course of
business or for the necessities of life. Each party is
required to notify the other party of any proposed
extraordinary expenditures and to account to the
Court for all extraordinary expenditures made after
the injunction is in effect;
2. Enjoined from molesting or disturbing the peace
of the other party;
3. Restrained from removing the minor children of
the parties, if any, from the State without the consent
of the other party or an Order of the Court; and
4. Restrained without at least 14 days advance notification
and the written consent of the other party
or an Order of the Court, from canceling, modifying,
terminating, or allowing to lapse for nonpayment of
premiums, any policy of health insurance, homeowner'
s or renter's insurance, or automobile insurance
that provides coverage to either of the parties
or the minor children or any policy of life insurance
that names either of the parties or the minor children
as a beneficiary.
/s/ Peggy LaCome
Signature of the Deputy Clerk of Court
Date: May 6, 2021
Published in the Herald Democrat May 13, 20 and
27 and June 3 and 10, 2021.
