PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of RANDY J. FLORES a.k.a. RANDY FLORES, Deceased

Case Number 2020PR30010

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative(s) or to the District Court of Lake County, Colorado, on or before March 1, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.

BEN FLORES

Co-Personal Representative of the Estate of Randy J. Flores a.k.a. Randy Flores, Deceased

907 Copper Drive

Leadville, CO 80461

RANDY A. FLORES

Co-Personal Representative of the Estate of Randy J. Flores a.k.a. Randy Flores, Deceased

PO Box 1029

Leadville, CO 80461

Published in the Herald Democrat Oct. 8, 15 and 22, 2020.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.