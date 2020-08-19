PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A

TREASURER’S DEED

In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute

39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice

to all persons having interest or title of record to

real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed

may be issued.

Therefore, let it be known that on the 19th day

of November 2010 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer

in the State of Colorado sold at a public

tax lien sale the following described real estate

situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado,

to-wit:

U.S. Mineral Survey #1000, an undivided 2/5th

interest in the Wall Street Mining Claim, containing

3.060 Acres, 21-09-79 California

That the said real estate was taxed or specially

assessed in the name of Henry Hixon Meyer for

the 2009 property taxes. The said County Treasurer

issued a tax lien certificate to the County

Commissioners of Lake County. On August

11th, 2011, The Board of County Commissioners

assigned the tax lien certificate to John R.

Piearson.

On July 13th, 2020, John R. Piearson made a request

upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’

s Deed to said real estate.

The Lake County Treasurer, with this publication,

is notifying Henry Hixon Meyer, the current title of

record holder, that John R. Piearson is applying for

a Treasurer’s Deed.

This publication is also notifying Leadville Corporation,

who also hold an interest in the Wall Street

Mining Claim.

A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real

estate to John Piearson at 4:30 p.m. on the 10th

day of December 2020, unless the same has been

redeemed by Henry Hixon Meyer or his recognized

agent. The said tax lien certificate may be

redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at

any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’

s Deed.

Witness my hand this 6th day of August 2020, A.D.

Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer

Published in the Herald Democrat Aug. 6, 13 and

20, 2020.

