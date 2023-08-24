PUBLIC NOTICE
County Court Lake County, Colorado
Court Address: 505 Harrison Ave./PO Box 55, Leadville, CO 80461
Plaintiff(s): Parkville Water District
v.
Defendant(s): CEC Solar #1022, LLC
Attorney: CARLSON & CARLSON, Attorneys-at-Law, P. C.
Ronald W. Carlson, #19145
PO Box 1829
Frisco, CO 80443
Phone Number: (970) 668-1678
FAX Number: (970) 668-5121
E-mail: frontdesk@ceoattorneys.com
Atty. Reg. #: 19145
Case Number: 23S4
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO: CEC Solar #1022, LLC
You are hereby summoned and required to file with the Clerk of Court an answer or other response to the Complaint filed against you in this case. You are required to file your answer or other response on or before August 29, 2023 at 3:00 PM in the Lake County Court, Leadville, Colorado.
The nature of this action is a proceeding in rem.
The relief sought by the Plaintiff(s) is a money judgment which will affect the following property: (Description of Personal Property).
If you fail to file your answer or other response on or before the date and time shown above, the relief sought may be granted by the Court without further notice.
Dated at Leadville, Colorado, this 20th day of July 2023.
CLERK OF COURT
/s/ Chelsea Prugh
Deputy Clerk
Published in the Herald Democrat July 27 and Aug. 3, 10, 17 and 24, 2023.
