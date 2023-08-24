PUBLIC NOTICE

County Court Lake County, Colorado

Court Address: 505 Harrison Ave./PO Box 55, Leadville, CO 80461

Plaintiff(s): Parkville Water District

v.

Defendant(s): CEC Solar #1022, LLC

Attorney: CARLSON & CARLSON, Attorneys-at-Law, P. C.

Ronald W. Carlson, #19145

PO Box 1829

Frisco, CO 80443

Phone Number: (970) 668-1678

FAX Number: (970) 668-5121

E-mail: frontdesk@ceoattorneys.com

Atty. Reg. #: 19145

Case Number: 23S4

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO: CEC Solar #1022, LLC

You are hereby summoned and required to file with the Clerk of Court an answer or other response to the Complaint filed against you in this case. You are required to file your answer or other response on or before August 29, 2023 at 3:00 PM in the Lake County Court, Leadville, Colorado.

The nature of this action is a proceeding in rem.

The relief sought by the Plaintiff(s) is a money judgment which will affect the following property: (Description of Personal Property).

If you fail to file your answer or other response on or before the date and time shown above, the relief sought may be granted by the Court without further notice.

Dated at Leadville, Colorado, this 20th day of July 2023.

CLERK OF COURT

/s/ Chelsea Prugh

Deputy Clerk

Published in the Herald Democrat July 27 and Aug. 3, 10, 17 and 24, 2023.

