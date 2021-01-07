PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 8th day of November 2017 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer in the State of Colorado sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Lots 12 and 13, Block 3 College Park Filing #2, a Subdivision of the City of Leadville, County of Lake, State of Colorado
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name of Amanda Marie Martinez and Jose Modesto Romero, as Joint Tenants, for the 2016 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued a tax lien certificate to Peggy Dare.
On November 30th, 2020, Peggy Dare made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s Deed to said real estate.
The Lake County Treasurer, with this publication, is notifying Amanda Marie Martinez and Jose Modesto Romero, the current title of record holders, that Peggy Dare is applying for a Treasurer’s Deed.
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate to Peggy Dare at 4:30 p.m. on the 6th day of May 2021, unless the same has been redeemed by Amanda Marie Martinez or Jose Modesto Romer or their recognized agents. The said tax lien certificate may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 31st day of December 2020, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat Dec. 31, 2020 and Jan. 7 and 14, 2021.
