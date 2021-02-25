PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO SELL
Notice is given that pursuant to the statute 38-21.5-102 of the Colorado Revised Statutes of 1973, as amended, a public sale will be held on Tuesday, the 2nd of March at 9:30 AM at Leadville Storage, 715 West Chestnut Street, Leadville, Colorado. A list of units where property is stored, address of storage, name of occupant and last known address follows. If no market value or if no bids are received, the goods will be otherwise disposed of.
• Kymbr Trujillo, Unit 59
PO Box 1152, Leadville, CO 80461
Please note: No payment will be accepted after Monday, March 1 at 5:00 PM. NO EXCEPTIONS. If balance is not paid by the above date your unit will be auctioned. In addition to the auction bid a $100 cash deposit will be held until the unit is completely vacated.
Published in the Herald Democrat Feb. 18 and 25, 2021.
