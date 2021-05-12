PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF LEADVILLE
PUBLIC NOTICE
OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR A PROPOSED
CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT FOR
SHORT-TERM RENTAL(S)
Notice is hereby given of a public hearing to be held June 9, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. before a meeting of the Leadville Planning & Zoning Commission to consider a proposed Conditional Use Permit for Colorado Trail House, LLC at 127 East 8th Street, legally described as: LTS. 1, 2 & 3 BLK. K STEVENS & LEITERS SUB. In accordance with the new short-term rental codes, Colorado Trail House, LLC must seek a conditional use permit for seeking more than 3 short-term licenses on one parcel. The proposed Conditional Use will be considered by the Leadville Planning & Zoning Commission at a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. on June 9, 2021. It will then be considered by the Leadville City Council for a final approval on June 15, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Zoning of property is TC (Transitional Commercial). The public hearing will be held via Zoom meeting or at City Hall, 800 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, Colorado. All interested parties are urged to attend. All written comments, other than those presented at the public hearing, must be received by the Planning Office, City Hall, 800 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, CO 80461, by mail or personal delivery by 3:00 p.m. on June 3, 2021.
This public notice given by order of Sarah Dallas, Administrative Services Manager, City of Leadville, submitted on May 7, 2021, and published in the Herald Democrat on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
The City of Leadville complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act (“ADA”), and thus requests 24-hour prior notice to make reasonable accommodations at any City meeting or hearing for any individual with a disability covered by the ADA.
Published in the Herald Democrat May 13, 2021.
