PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 24th day of October 2016 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer in the State of Colorado sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
US Mineral Survey #4934 an undivided 1/2 interest in the Oro Lode Mining Claim 07-09-79 California Mining District, containing 4.9 acres, more or less
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name of Elton G. Wolfendon in care of Arlene F. Mumm for the 2015 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued a tax lien certificate to Kent Taylor.
On March 23, 2021, Kent Taylor made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s Deed to said real estate.
With this publication the current Lake County Treasurer is notifying Elton G. Wolfendon in care of Arlene F. Mumm, the current title of record holder, that Kent Taylor is applying for a Treasurer’s Deed. This publication is also notifying James Allen Barker and Charles E. Knapp, who have an interest in the same mining claim.
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate to Kent Taylor at 4:30 p.m. on the 30th day of September 2021, unless the same has been redeemed by Elton G. Wolfendon in care of Arlene F. Mumm or their recognized agent. The said tax lien certificate may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 13th day of May 2021, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat May 13, 20 and 27, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.