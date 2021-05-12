PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 8th day of November 2017 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer in the State of Colorado sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
US Mineral Survey #13840 an undivided 1/2 interest in the Bohen & Lane #3 Lode Mining Claim 35-10-79 Cont. 10.20 A
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name of Mary Louise Lane for the 2016 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued a tax lien certificate to Kent Taylor.
On March 23, 2021, Kent Taylor made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s Deed to said real estate.
With this publication the current Lake County Treasurer is notifying Mary Louise Lane, the current title of record holder, that Kent Taylor is applying for a Treasurer’s Deed. This publication is also notifying Aaron M. Lane and Jennifer Lane, who have an interest in the same mining claim.
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate to Kent Taylor at 4:30 p.m. on the 30th day of September 2021, unless the same has been redeemed by Mary Louise Lane or her recognized agent. The said tax lien certificate may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 13th day of May 2021, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat May 13, 20 and 27, 2021.
