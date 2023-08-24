PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 8th day of November 2017 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer in the State of Colorado sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
US Mineral Survey #17743 a 1/8 Undivided Interest in Great Eastern (ET AL (3)) Mining Claims 26-09-79 Also 27-09-79 Calif. Containing 21.249 A
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name of Mary Ann Marty for the 2016 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued a Tax Lien Certificate to Salem Minerals Inc.
On May 5, 2023, Salem Minerals Inc. made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s Deed to said real estate.
The Lake County Treasurer with this publication is notifying Mary Ann Marty, the current title of record holder, that Salem Minerals Inc. is applying for a Treasurer’s Deed.
This publication is also notifying the following who hold an interest in the same mining claim: Barbara Muheim Kuzell, First Interstate Bank of Arizona Estate of Joseph M. Muheim, James Marty, Joslyn Joann Marty and Damian Ellis.
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate to Salem Minerals Inc. at 4:30 p.m. on the 28th day of December 2023, unless the same has been redeemed by Mary Ann Marty or her recognized agent. The said Tax Lien Certificate may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 10th day of August 2023, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat Aug. 10, 17 and 24, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.