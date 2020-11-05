PUBLIC NOTICE
LEADVILLE NATURAL GAS PROJECT
Project Update
Xcel Energy has been replacing the natural gas system in unincorporated Lake County and the City
of Leadville for the Leadville Natural Gas Project. This project is being constructed as part of our
commitment to system revitalization and allows us to continue to provide the safe, reliable natural
gas service our customers expect.
2020 Construction Completed
We have completed construction activities for the year. Although we have completed activities for
2020, we will return to the community in 2021 to start the next phase of our project.
We thank the community for their patience during construction of this year’s phase of this vital
natural gas project. We know there were several projects in Leadville and Lake County this year, and
we appreciate the community’s support in making our project a success.
Contact Us
For additional information, please call 833.359.0105, visit xcelenergy.com/LeadvilleNaturalGasProject
or email Info@XcelEnergyLeadvilleGasProject.com.
Xcel Energy COVID-19 Response
At Xcel Energy, we have a strong track record of preparing for emergencies, because our customers
and our communities rely on us to power their homes and businesses and to keep the economy
moving. The energy grid is a key part of the nation’s critical infrastructure, so we have a responsibility
to take a well-planned, heightened approach to the threats that coronavirus poses. To learn more
about Xcel Energy’s response to COVID-19, please visit xcelenergy.com/COVID-19_Response.
