PUBLIC NOTICE
CJK Milling Company, LLC PO Box 620490, Littleton, CO 80162, 303-563-2128, has filed an application for a Regular (112) Construction Materials Operation Reclamation Permit with the Colorado Mined Land Reclamation Board under provisions of the Colorado Land Reclamation Act for the Extraction of Construction Materials. The proposed mine is known as the Arkansas Leadville Slag, and is located at or near Section 27, Township 9S, Range 80W, 6th Prime Meridian.
The proposed date of commencement is April 2022, and the proposed date of completion is April 2045. The proposed future use of land is Industrial/Commercial. Additional information and tentative decision date may be obtained from the Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety, 1313 Sherman St., Room 215, Denver, CO 80203, 303-866-3567, or at the Lake County Clerk and Recorder's Office, 505 Harrison Ave., Leadville CO 80461, 719-486-1410, or the above-named applicant.
Comments must be in writing and must be received by the Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety by 4:00 p.m. on December 8, 2021.
Please note that under the provisions of C.R.S. 34-32.5-101 et seq., comments related to noise, truck traffic, hours of operation, visual impacts, effects on property values and other social or economic concerns are issues not subject to this office’s jurisdiction. These subjects, and similar ones, are typically addressed by your local governments rather than the Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety or the Mined Land Reclamation Board.
Published in the Herald Democrat Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, 11 and 18, 2021.
