PUBLIC NOTICE
Request for Qualifications
Professional Services
Lake County Airport
Lake County Colorado is requesting Statements of Qualifications from airport consulting firms to provide airport environmental planning and engineering services at the Lake County Airport for a period of five (5) years. Projects anticipated for this period may include any of the following:
1. Construct hangars and associated site improvements
2. Remove soil and other Part 77 obstructions
3. Construct new helipads and heliport
4. Runway, taxiway and apron pavement maintenance and marking
5. Access road and parking lot pavement maintenance and marking
6. Construct new and expand existing aircraft parking aprons
7. Construct parallel taxiway “A” (south) and associated connectors
8. Construct taxiways and taxi lanes
9. Maintain existing airport facilities including buildings, fencing and utilities
10. Construct airport infrastructure including water, sewer, utilities, access roads, and fencing
11. Airfield lighting and NAVAID improvements
12. Aviation fuel system modification and expansion
13. Off-site site helipads and other helicopter testing facilities
14. Planning services
15. Environmental services
Statements of Qualifications should contain:
1. A cover letter with the name and phone number of the firm’s primary contact person for these services
2. Background of the firm
3. Firm capabilities and current workload
4. Identification of key personnel that will work on these projects, including their qualifications, experience, and specific responsibilities
5. A statement of the firms understanding of the project requirements
6. Related project experience.
7. References
Statements of Qualifications are limited to 10 pages. Interested firms shall submit six (6) separately bound copies of their statement to Patty Berger, County Clerk and Recorder, by 10:00 AM local time Monday, December 7, 2020. Statements shall be mailed to PO Box 917, Leadville, CO 80461, or delivered to 505 Harrison Ave., Leadville, CO 80461. Electronic submittals will be accepted prior to the above stated deadlines. Electronic submittals can be sent to pberger@co.lake.co.us. Late statements will not be considered.
The County may select a firm based solely on the Statements of Qualifications, may request additional information to help with selection, or may short-list firms for interviews. Interviews, if required, shall be led by the firm’s project manager. Selection shall be made in accordance with FAA Advisory Circular 150-5100-14E.
The contract issued to the selected firm will be subject to the provisions of Executive Order 11246 (Affirmative Action to Ensure Equal Employment Opportunity) and to the provisions of the Department of Transportation Regulation 49 CFR Part 26 (Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Participation). DBE firms are encouraged to participate.
Questions regarding this request for Statements of Qualifications should be emailed to Michael Irwin at mirwin@co.lake.co.us a minimum of five (5) days prior to the submittal deadline.
Lake County reserves the right to reject any or all submitted statements, to reject non-conforming, non-responsive, conditional or qualified statements, and to award the contract to the firm which, in the County’s judgment, best serves their interests.
Published in the Herald Democrat Nov. 5, 12 and 19, 2020.
