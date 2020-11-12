PUBLIC NOTICE
Pike and San Isabel National Forests Motorized Travel Management (MVUM) Analysis
The Pike and San Isabel National Forests (PSI) have completed a final environmental impact statement (EIS) and draft record of decision (ROD) to designated roads and trails on the National Forest System (NFS) lands administered by the PSI, in accordance with the Travel Management Rule (TMR; 36 Code of Federal Regulations [CFR] 212, 251, and 261). The Responsible Official, PSI Forest Supervisor Diana Trujillo, has selected Alternative C in the draft decision. The draft decision designates roads and trails open and closed to public motor vehicle use and includes a forest plan amendment to adjust the boundaries of Management Area 3A.
This project is subject to the Pre-Decisional Administrative Review Process (Objection Process) in accordance with Title 36 CFR 218 A and B for the proposed project and 36 CFR 219 A and B for the Forest Plan Amendment. The publication date of the legal notice in the Pueblo Chieftain initiates a 45-day objection period for the proposed project and a 60-day objection period for the Forest Plan Amendment. These objection periods run concurrently.
During these time frames individuals or entities with specific concerns may file an objection for Forest Service Review. All objections must be filed in writing. Objections to the project under 36 CFR Part 218 will be accepted only from those who have previously submitted timely, specific written comments regarding the proposed project during scoping or other designated opportunities for public comment in accordance with 36 CFR 218.5(a).
Objections to the Forest Plan amendment under 36 CFR Part 219 will be accepted only from those who have previously submitted timely substantive formal comments on the proposed plans amendment during scoping or other designated opportunities for public comment in accordance with 36 CFR 219.53(a).
Issues raised in objections must be based on those in the previously submitted, timely, specific written or substantive formal comments, unless the issues are based on new information arising after designated comment opportunities (36 CFR 218.8(c) and 36 CFR 219.53(a)). The Objections must contain the minimum content requirements specified in 36 CFR 218.8(d) for objections on the proposed project, and 36 CFR 219.54(c) for objections on the Forest Plan Amendment. Incorporating documents by reference is permitted only as provided in 36 CFR 218.8(d) and 36 CFR 219.54(b).
Written objections, including attachments, must be filed with:
USDA Forest Service
Rocky Mountain Regional Office
Attn: Reviewing Officer
P.O. Box 18980
Golden, CO 80402
Fax: 303-275-5134
Electronic objections can be submitted online at: https://cara.ecosystem-management.org/Public/CommentInput?project=48214. Electronic objections can also be submitted in a format such as an email message, plain text (.txt), rich text (.rtf), or Word (.doc) to: r02admin-review@usda.gov. Please state “Pike and San Isabel National Forests Motorized Travel Management (MVUM) Analysis” in the subject line when providing objections via email or on the envelope when replying by mail.
The final EIS, draft ROD, and additional project information can also be found on the project website: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=48214.
Published in the Herald Democrat Nov. 12, 2020.
