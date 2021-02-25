PUBLIC NOTICE
City of Leadville Public Notice
January 2021 Submitted Expenditures
Descriptions are available from the finance office, 800 Harrison Ave., or by calling 719-486-5329. Published by order of the deputy city clerk.
KS StateBank 51,475.39
Acorn Petroleum 3,039.83
Blue360 Media, LLC 549.59
Charter Communications 49.99
Colorado Division of Fire Prevention 240.00
Colorado Interactive, LLC 100.00
Colorado Mountain College 11,203.00
Communications Solutions 295.00
Cowgirl Cleaning and Services Inc 2,655.00
Galls, LLC 2,156.98
Jesse Gallup 3,502.00
Kenton Tell 236.33
Larry Bogeart 97.78
Leadville Sanitation District 921.04
Michow Cox & McAskin LLP 17,322.50
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. 91.83
PAWSability Center 264.00
Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 3,384.40
RG and Associates, LLC 870.25
Rocky Mountain General Counsel 765.00
Verizon Wireless 912.55
Xerox Financial Services 347.90
Charter Communications 55.31
CIRSA 26,536.54
Ford Credit Dept 67-434 1,005.53
Jack's Tire & Oil 2,969.82
Pinnacol Assurance 11,568.71
Shannon Vitale 137.03
Waste Management JPMC 600.20
Wellness Screening LLC 260.60
Corporate Payment Systems 16,289.63
Parkville Water District 51.00
Communications Solutions 2,820.16
Motorola Solutions, Inc. 9,869.07
LH Foster Properties 2,000.00
Silver Creek Development, LLC 1,600.00
The Abbey 1,088.00
Aaron Ordway 26.93
Caselle 898.00
Century Link 197.47
Clint Conter 146.30
Colorado Barricade Co. 4,479.00
Colorado Division of Fire Prevention 40.00
Colorado State Fire Fighters Association 150.00
Communications Solutions 917.00
Eric Thorne 20.51
H2O Power Equipment 925.60
Herald Democrat 1,210.67
Infinity Certified Welding & Fabrication 189.56
Lake County Recreation Department 3,000.00
Lake County Treasurer 325.00
LAWS-Lighting, Accessory & Warning 500.00
Millie Padilla 50.00
Peter Holmstrom 160.30
Rocky Mountain Family Practice 423.00
Safeway, Inc. 1,529.75
Tabor Opera House Preservation Foun 55,000.00
Technology Systems Consultants 2,369.47
Xcel Energy 7,429.32
Published in the Herald Democrat Feb. 25, 2021.
