PUBLIC NOTICE
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL
to Enhance Operational, Customer Service Outcomes Through a Trauma-Informed Work Culture Impacting Recruitment and Retention for Lake County Dept. of Human Services Staff
Grant Manager: Lake County Dept. of Human Services Project Manager, Christin Logan
Grantee: Lake County Dept. of Human Services
Lake County Dept. of Human Services seeks a qualified Contractor to work with the Public Assistance (PA) unit to reduce trauma and identify motivating factors that improve customer service outcomes and improve workforce culture. In order to provide the best customer service to clientele, the PA unit needs to be both physically and mentally prepared to engage with the difficult situations and trauma exposed to on a daily basis. This project hopes to build resiliency within the PA department, providing a more focused, satisfied, engaged, and trauma-aware staff, better suited to offer a quality customer service experience to clients and the community.
Project Description
The Trauma-Informed Work Culture grant has four main objectives:
• Goal 1: Provide a comprehensive evaluation of the PA unit in terms of organizational processes in relation to trauma-informed best practices; assess the environmental spaces where PA conducts its work; and evaluate the employee’s personal understanding of trauma related to the human services/eligibility industry. Each of these three main topics related to trauma-informed practices will be collected via survey then compiled into a report format by the Contractor.
• Goal 2: Provide a comprehensive evaluation of the PA unit staff’s motivators towards positive performance behaviors. This motivation-themed data will be collected via survey, then compiled into a report format by the Contractor.
• Goal 3: Provide a recorded presentation from the Contractor of their findings, along with an electronic educational material packet (or “toolkit”) for the unit workers to revisit when needed. These materials will provide educational direction on mindfulness practices, trauma-informed self-care practices, and more.
• Goal 4: For the sustainability of this project, a Trauma-Informed Advisory Group made up of 2-3 PA unit members will be created. This group will meet bi-monthly to assess any updates since the implementation of the educational piece. Within these gatherings, the team will look for opportunities to improve the environment, organizational processes, and continuous quality improvement of the incentive plan, to ensure it remains relevant in accomplishing its objectives.
Project Overview
Through a series of evaluative surveys, the project will measure the unit’s organizational processes as it relates to trauma-informed best practices, assess the environmental spaces where PA conducts its work, and evaluate the employee’s personal understanding of trauma related to the human services/eligibility industry. Additionally, this work will also evaluate the motivators towards positive performance behaviors, determining what helps the team thrive to ensure leadership continues to offer the resources necessary to keep employees satisfied, nurtured, and content in their positions. Throughout the grant cycle, the Grant Manager will oversee the coordination, communications, drafting, editing, distribution, and final collection of the survey evaluations and reports in collaboration with the Contractor.
There will be two final deliverables. The first deliverable will be a DHS incentive plan formally approved by county leadership and funded by performance incentives. The second deliverable will be a toolkit any PA worker can use to provide an empathetic customer service experience, understand the self-care resources available to them, and to highlight the most effective incentives and motivators to move the leadership towards continuous quality improvement of the incentive plan. The ultimate objective is sustainability of a measurable, trauma-informed work environment that attracts quality recruits to the organization, and improves the retention rate of quality employees, thereby positively impacting customer service and organizational excellence.
Lastly, the Contractor will work with the Grant Manager to create a sustainable path forward with the Trauma-Informed Advisory Group. This work will begin by meeting with the group during the grant cycle, and providing guidance for them to be self-sufficient in continuing the evaluation process thereafter.
Timeline: The time frame for this grant is 40 weeks beginning in late September, 2022.
Strongly preferred: Consultant with experience in behavioral, physical, and social health disciplines. The ability and technology required to manage projects with a remote team. Experience working within the human services realm and/or with local or state government agencies is strongly preferred. Must possess strong time management skills, with a strict adherence to, and understanding of, deadlines.
Please note: there is a budget cap of $16,500 for Contractor time for this grant. Interested Contractors may apply for this grant opportunity by submitting a summary and plan within the goals outlined above by September 15th, 2022. Responses to this RFP shall be evaluated strictly in accordance with the requirements set forth in this RFP and any addenda that may be issued. All responses will be reviewed by the Lake County Purchasing Agent for completeness. The Board of County Commissioners will select a contractor and give notice to proceed no later than September 20th, 2022.
All interested parties must submit their bid by 5:00pm MT on Thursday, September 15th, 2022. Questions about the RFP or this process can be directed to Christin Logan, via email at christin.logan@state.co.us between now and EOD Monday, September 12th. All questions will be collected, compiled, and disseminated via email among interested parties by EOD Tuesday, September 13th, 2022. Proposal packages must be mailed to the following address: Kristol Hewlett, Attn: Purchasing Agent, P.O. Box 964, Leadville, CO 80461. Electronic copies of the proposal may be sent to the Lake County Purchasing Agent at khewlett@co.lake.co.us along with a statement in the body of the email waiving the proposer’s right to a sealed bid.
Any proposals received after this date and time will be deemed unresponsive. Lake County reserves the right to accept or deny any and all proposals, to re-solicit proposals, to waive any irregularities, to negotiate pricing and to select the proposal deemed to be in the best interest of Lake County. Issuance of this RFP does not obligate Lake County to award a contract nor is Lake County liable for any costs incurred by the proponent in the preparation and submittal of the proposal.
Published in the Leadville Herald Democrat in September 1st and September 8th editions.
Published on lakecountyco.com from August 26th through September 15th, 2022.
Published in the Herald Democrat Sept. 1 and 8, 2022.
