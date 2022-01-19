PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 14th day of November 2018 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer in the State of Colorado sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
• US Mineral Survey #9352 Gold & Silver Mining Claim 27-09-79 Calif. 5.205 A N002423
• US Mineral Survey #914 a 5/24 undivided interest in the Little Scott Mining Claim 22-09-79 Calif. 10.330 A N001998
• US Mineral Survey #9010 a 1/10 undivided interest in the Evansville Mining Claim ETAL (4) 27-09-79 Calif. 39.815A N001582
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name of Gregory Henschel for the 2017 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued tax lien certificates to Edward Madson.
On December 6, 2021, Edward Madson made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s Deed to said real estate.
With this publication, the Lake County Treasurer is notifying Gregory Henschel, the current title of record holder, that Edward Madson is applying for a Treasurer’s Deed. This notice is also notifying the following who hold an interest in the same Mining Claim: James Everett Madson and Leadville Corporation.
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate to Edward Madson at 4:30 p.m. on the 9th day of June 2022, unless the same has been redeemed by Gregory Henschel or his recognized agent. The said tax lien certificates may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 20th day of January 2022, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat Jan. 20 and 27 and Feb. 3, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.