PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 12th day of November 2015 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer in the State of Colorado sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
• U S Mineral Survey #727 an undivided 5/18 interest in the Loveland Mining Claim, 20-09-79 California, 8.070 Acres
• U S Mineral Survey #728 an undivided 5/18 interest in the Superior Mining Claim, 20-09-79 California, 10.338 Acres
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name of John C. Meagher for the 2014 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued tax lien certificates to Cloud City Wheelers.
On December 14, 2021, Cloud City Wheelers made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for Treasurer’s Deeds to said real estate.
With this publication, the Lake County Treasurer is notifying John C. Meagher, the current title of record holder, that Cloud City Wheelers is applying for Treasurer’s Deeds. This notice is also notifying Robert Waller, who holds interest in the properties described above.
Treasurer’s Deeds will be issued for said real estate to Cloud City Wheelers at 4:30 p.m. on the 9th day of June 2022, unless the same has been redeemed by John C. Meagher or his recognized agent. The said tax lien certificates may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 20th day of January 2022, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat Jan. 20 and 27 and Feb. 3, 2022.
