PUBLIC NOTICE
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL
to Enhance Language Access Throughout the Lake County Dept. of Human Services by Implementing its Language Access Policy, While Building a Trained, Local Network of Spanish-Language Interpreters.
Grant Manager: Lake County Dept. of Human Services Project Manager, Christin Logan
Grantee: Lake County Dept. of Human Services
Lake County Dept. of Human Services (Lake DHS) seeks a qualified Contractor to work to enhance language access throughout the department by implementing its new Language Access Policy, while building a trained, local network of Spanish-language interpreters.
Project Description
In an effort to improve upon customer service outcomes to its Spanish-speaking community, the project has three main goals:
• Goal 1: Implement the existing Lake DHS Language Access Policy across all Lake DHS departments with the creation of role-specific training and process documents. These resources will provide a toolkit for staff to use when needing to communicate with clients who speak another language, building on the existing policy and creating a more culturally-appropriate customer experience.
• Goal 2: Create a trained and local interpreter network within the community through the use of a thorough recruitment process, while offering certification and educational opportunities to interested interpreters.
• Goal 3: Share outcomes of the project to other interested county human services department stakeholders within the region and state, through a webinar or virtual presentation.
Project Overview
Through the use of a Language Access Contractor (Contractor), the Grant Manager will first work to further implement the Lake DHS Language Access Policy, which was created and recently unveiled to DHS employees. The Contractor will incorporate the policy into unit-specific trainings, ensuring its elements are applied to real-world, job-specific applications relevant to Lake DHS employees and their daily functions. The creation of materials to aide in sustainable practice of the policy elements will also be included within this initial part of the grant.
Next, the Contractor will work with the Grant Manager, Fiscal & Oversight Manager, and other key stakeholders to develop out the framework for an Interpreter Network within the Lake County community. This process will involve the creation of a contracted Statement of Work for interpreters, as well as establishing the interview criteria for interested applicants. The Contractor will help guide key stakeholders in the selection of 3-6 qualified local interpreters from the community. Once selected, the Contractor will provide them with training on topics such as interpreter ethics, managing conflicts of interest, recognizing vicarious trauma, debriefing, and self-care. With the proposed rollout of interpreter program college coursework within the area, the project aims to cover some tuition expenses for the interpreters. Additionally, the Bridging the Gap Medical Certification Training will be offered to interpreter network members not already certified.
Lastly, the Grant Manager, Contractor, and Fiscal & Oversight Managers will create a webinar/virtual presentation that can be recorded and shared with other county DHS teams throughout the state. This will allow other counties to learn about the work, and hopefully feel compelled to apply the principles within their own business operations, creating a sustainable, continued support long after the project concludes.
Timeline: The time frame for this grant is 40 weeks beginning in late September, 2022.
Strongly preferred: Consultant with a specialty focus in language, culture, training, communications, equity, and diversity topics. The ability and technology required to manage projects with a remote team. Experience working within the Human Services realm and/or with local or state government agencies strongly preferred. Must possess strong time management skills, with a strict adherence to, and understanding of, deadlines.
Please note: there is a budget cap of $30,000 for Contractor time for this grant. Interested Contractors may apply for this grant opportunity by submitting a summary and plan within the goals outlined above by September 15th, 2022. Responses to this RFP shall be evaluated strictly in accordance with the requirements set forth in this RFP and any addenda that may be issued. All responses will be reviewed by the Lake County Purchasing Agent for completeness. The Board of County Commissioners will select a Contractor and give notice to proceed no later than September 20th, 2022.
All interested parties must submit their bid by 5:00pm MT on Thursday, September 15th, 2022. Questions about the RFP or this process can be directed to Christin Logan, via email at christin.logan@state.co.us between now and EOD Monday, September 12th. All questions will be collected, compiled, and disseminated via email among interested parties by EOD Tuesday, September 13th, 2022. Proposal packages must be mailed to the following address: Kristol Hewlett, Attn: Purchasing Agent, P.O. Box 964, Leadville, CO 80461. Electronic copies of the proposal may be sent to the Lake County Purchasing Agent at khewlett@co.lake.co.us along with a statement in the body of the email waiving the proposer’s right to a sealed bid.
Any proposals received after this date and time will be deemed unresponsive. Lake County reserves the right to accept or deny any and all proposals, to re-solicit proposals, to waive any irregularities, to negotiate pricing and to select the proposal deemed to be in the best interest of Lake County. Issuance of this RFP does not obligate Lake County to award a contract nor is Lake County liable for any costs incurred by the proponent in the preparation and submittal of the proposal.
Published in the Leadville Herald Democrat in September 1st and September 8th editions.
Published on lakecountyco.com from August 26th through September 15th, 2022.
Published in the Herald Democrat Sept. 1 and 8, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.