PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE CONCERNING PROPOSED
BUDGET AND RATE INCREASE DISCUSSION OF
PARKVILLE WATER DISTRICT
Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget for the operation and maintenance has been submitted to the Parkville Water District Board of Directors on October 14, 2021 for the ensuing year of 2022. That a copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the Office of Parkville Water District, 2015 Poplar St., where the same is open for public inspection. Parkville Water District customers are invited to discuss a proposed 4% increase on Monthly Base Rate, and volume charge per gallon cost. That such proposed budget will be considered for final adoption along with rate increase at a regular meeting of the Parkville Water District Board of Directors to be held at the District’s office located at 2015 Poplar St., Leadville, Colorado on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 5:15 o’clock p.m. Any interested elector of Parkville Water District may at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget file their objections thereto.
DATED: October 15, 2021
PARKVILLE WATER DISTRICT
BY: Mark Glenn
Chairman
Published in the Herald Democrat Oct. 21, 2021.
