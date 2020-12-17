PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice of Intent to File Application
The Mt. Elbert Water Association intends to file an application for federal financial assistance with the U. S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Rural Utilities Service. The project includes a new SCADA computer system and a new telemetry system. Any comments regarding this application should be submitted to the Mt. Elbert Water Association at rwater312@gmail.com.
Published in the Herald Democrat Dec. 10 and 17, 2020.
