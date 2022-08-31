PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Eric James Noveroske a/k/a Eric Noveroske, Deceased
Case Number: 2022PR030014
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Lake County, Colorado on or before Dec. 31, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.
Evan Noveroske
702 Jeffrey Place
White Rock, NM 87547
Published in the Herald Democrat Aug. 18 and 25 and Sept. 1, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.