PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to mineral rights sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 8th day of November 2017 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer in the State of Colorado sold at a public tax lien sale the following described mineral rights situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
An undivided 1/3rd interest in the Mineral Rights at the W ½ W ½ SW ¼ 21-09-80, containing 40.000 Acres, Schedule #N001561
An undivided 1/3rd interest in the Mineral Rights at the E ½ E ½ SE ¼ 20-09-80, containing 40.00 Acres. Schedule #N001562
An undivided 1/3rd interest in the Mineral Rights at the NE ¼ NE ¼ NE ¼ 29-09-80 containing 10.000 Acres. Schedule #N001563
That the said mineral rights were taxed or specially assessed in the name of Rowena A. Ehlenfeldt for the 2016 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued tax lien certificates to Bert Jimenez.
On November 9th, 2020, Bert Jimenez made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for Treasurer’s Deeds to said mineral rights.
The Lake County Treasurer, with this publication, is notifying Rowena A. Ehlenfeldt, the current title of record holder, that Bert Jimenez is applying for a Treasurer’s Deed.
This publication is also notifying Donald and Sheila Seppi, and Michael and Jaree Ford who hold interest in the surface rights of the real estate listed above.
A Treasurer’s Deeds will be issued for said mineral rights to Bert Jimenez at 4:30 p.m. on the 7th day of April 2021, unless the same has been redeemed by Rowena A. Ehlenfeldt or her recognized agent. The said tax lien certificates may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 17th day of December 2020, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat Dec. 17, 24 and 31, 2020.
