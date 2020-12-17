PUBLIC NOTICE
District Court, Lake County, Colorado
505 Harrison Avenue
PO Box 55
Leadville, CO 80461
Plaintiff: BECKY BARRAZA AND AUGIE BARRAZA
Defendant: VISIONARY HOMES, lNC. AND KEVIN RYAN
Case Number: 20CV30008
DISTRICT COURT CIVIL SUMMONS
TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANT: VISIONARY HOMES. INC AND KEVIN RYAN
This is a breach of contract action by Plaintiffs against Defendants seeking enforcement of the contract regarding the real property situate in Lake County, Colorado, described as: 30, Block: #1; also known by street and number as: 98 Adelaide Court, Leadville, CO 80461.
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to file with the Clerk of this Court an answer or other response to the attached Complaint. lf service of the Summons and Complaint was made upon you within the State of Colorado, you are required to file your answer or other response within 21 days after such service upon you. lf service of the Summons and Complaint was made upon you outside of the State of Colorado, you are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after such service upon you. Service of the Summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court. If you fail to file your answer or other response to the Complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice. Your answer or counterclaim must be accompanied with the applicable filing fee.
lf you fail to file your answer or other response to the Complaint in writing within the applicable time period, the Court may enter judgment by default against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice.
Dated: September 8, 2020
/s/ Elle Byram
Attorney for Plaintiff
PO Box 260081
Lakewood, CO 80226
(970) 368-2761
Published in the Herald Democrat Dec. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 2020.
