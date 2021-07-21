PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BEFORE THE LEADVILLE PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION AND LEADVILLE CITY COUNCIL REGARDING
THE RAILYARD AT LEADVILLE – MINOR
SUBDIVISION OF AND PLANNED UNIT
DEVELOPMENT OF 25.936 ACRES
In accordance with Section 17.92.060 and 17.40.010 of the Leadville Municipal Code, notice is hereby given that the Leadville Planning & Zoning Commission (Planning Commission) is scheduled to conduct a public hearing completeness review on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave., Leadville, Colorado, at which time the Planning Commission will determine completeness review regarding the proposed Railyard at Leadville Minor Subdivision of 1 parcel concerning the following property: Outlot A Railyard Leadville Filing 1 OUTLOT A, LEADVILLE RAILYARD, PORTIONS OF SIZER MS388, SEARL MS436, CAPITOL MS977,, IN SECS. 13,14,23,24-9-80CONT. 25.936 AC. Following the conclusion of the completeness review public hearing before the Planning Commission, the Planning Commission and City Council will conduct a joint public hearing with on August 10, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, and 800 Harrison Ave., Leadville, Colorado for the Minor Subdivision of OUTLOT A into two lots (Outlot B- 10.31 acres and Outlot C – 10.73 acres) including the dedication of associated Right of Way for Mountain View Drive (extended) for approval, conditional approval or denial. All interested parties are invited to attend both public hearings. The City of Leadville complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and thus requests 24-hour prior notice to make reasonable accommodations at any City meeting or hearing for any individual with a disability covered by the ADA.
Submitted by: Diane Kiss, Deputy City Clerk
Published in the Herald Democrat July 22, 2021.
