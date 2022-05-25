PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING FOR A
FERMENTED MALT BEVERAGE LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given that Ty Die Cowboys Catering LLC, dba Moe’s Original BBQ Leadville at 144 E. Sixth St., Leadville, Colorado, has, pursuant to Colorado Law, made an application to the City of Leadville on May 20, 2022 for a Liquor License on the premises at 144 E. Sixth St., Leadville, County of Lake, State of Colorado. A hearing will be held at 6:00 p.m. on June 7, 2022 at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave., Leadville, Colorado, to determine if this license will be granted. Information may be obtained from the applicant or the interim deputy city clerk up to and including the date of the hearing. All persons desiring to protest the granting of this license may file their petitions or comments until this time.
City Council of the City of Leadville
Dawna Schneiter, Interim Deputy City Clerk
Published in the Herald Democrat May 26, 2022.
