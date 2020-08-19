PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A

TREASURER’S DEED

In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute

39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice

to all persons having interest or title of record to

real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed

may be issued.

Therefore, let it be known that on the 5th day

of November 2014 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer

in the State of Colorado sold at a public

tax lien sale the following described real estate

situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado,

to-wit:

Tract 5 – Half Moon Lakes AKA PT of SW ¼ -

SE ¼ 06-10-80

That the said real estate was taxed or specially

assessed in the name of Petra Construction Company

for the 2013 property taxes. The said County

Treasurer issued a tax lien certificate to Bret and

Michelle Specht.

On July 10th, 2020, Bret Specht made a request

upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s

Deed to said real estate.

The Lake County Treasurer, with this publication,

is notifying Petra Construction, the current title of

record holder, that Bret and Michelle Specht are applying

for a Treasurer’s Deed.

A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real

estate to Bret and Michelle Specht at 4:30

p.m. on the 10th day of December 2020, unless

the same has been redeemed by Petra

Construction Company or their recognized

agent. The said tax lien certificate may be redeemed

from the Treasurer’s Deed process at

any time prior to the actual execution of the

Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 6th day of August 2020, A.D.

Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer

Published in the Herald Democrat Aug. 6, 13 and

20, 2020

