PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A
TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute
39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice
to all persons having interest or title of record to
real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed
may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 5th day
of November 2014 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer
in the State of Colorado sold at a public
tax lien sale the following described real estate
situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado,
to-wit:
Tract 5 – Half Moon Lakes AKA PT of SW ¼ -
SE ¼ 06-10-80
That the said real estate was taxed or specially
assessed in the name of Petra Construction Company
for the 2013 property taxes. The said County
Treasurer issued a tax lien certificate to Bret and
Michelle Specht.
On July 10th, 2020, Bret Specht made a request
upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s
Deed to said real estate.
The Lake County Treasurer, with this publication,
is notifying Petra Construction, the current title of
record holder, that Bret and Michelle Specht are applying
for a Treasurer’s Deed.
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real
estate to Bret and Michelle Specht at 4:30
p.m. on the 10th day of December 2020, unless
the same has been redeemed by Petra
Construction Company or their recognized
agent. The said tax lien certificate may be redeemed
from the Treasurer’s Deed process at
any time prior to the actual execution of the
Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 6th day of August 2020, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat Aug. 6, 13 and
20, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.