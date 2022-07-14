PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF LEADVILLE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that on August 2, 2022 at 6:00 p.m., the City Council of the City of Leadville will hold a Public Hearing to consider an amendment to the Railyard Leadville Phase 1 PUD Second Amendment to permit the development of workforce housing units on a parcel owned by the Leadville Urban Renewal Authority. Such parcel is known as 1416 Silver Vault Street, Leadville, CO 80461 and legally described as:
LOT 1, BLOCK 6, LEADVILLE RAILYARD, FILING NO. 1, LAKE COUNTY, COLORADO
All interested parties are urged to attend. All written comments, other than those presented at the public hearing, must be received at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave., Leadville, CO 80461 by mail or personal delivery by 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
This public notice given by order of Lori Tye, Administrative Assistant, City of Leadville, submitted on July 8, 2022 and published in the Herald Democrat on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
The City of Leadville complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and thus requests 24-hour prior notice to make reasonable accommodations at any City meeting or hearing for any individual with a disability covered by the ADA.
Published in the Herald Democrat July 14, 2022.
