PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF FINAL SETTLEMENT
City of Leadville
Mountain View Traffic Signal
Project No. CM 790-001
Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Sections 24-91-103 and 38-26-107, C.R.S., that the City of Leadville, Colorado (the “City”), will make final payment at the hour of 5:00 pm on 01/18/2021 (the “Final Settlement Date”) to the following contractor:
Technology Constructors Inc
5636 Kendell Court Unit A
Arvada, CO 80002-2700
(hereinafter, the “Contractor”) for and on account of all work completed by the Contractor on City Project No. CM 790-001 (the “Project”).
1. Any person, co-partnership, association of persons, company or corporation that has an unpaid claim against the Project for and on account of the furnishing of labor, materials or other supplies used or consumed by the Contractor or any subcontractor in or about the performance of said work may at any time up to and including the Final Settlement Date file a verified statement of the amount due and unpaid on account of such claim.
2. Any such claim(s) shall be filed with the Deputy City Clerk at 800 Harrison Ave., Leadville, CO 80461 prior to the Final Settlement Date.
3. Failure on the part of any claimant to file such verified statement or claim prior to the Final Settlement Date will relieve the City from any and all liability for such claim.
BY ORDER OF THE CITY OF LEADVILLE
By: Kimberly Jackson, Deputy City Clerk
First Publication: 12/31/2020
Published in: Leadville Herald Democrat
Second Publication: 1/7/2021
Published in: Leadville Herald Democrat
Published in the Herald Democrat Dec. 31, 2020 and Jan. 7, 2021.
