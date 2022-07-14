NOTICE TO
OWNERS OF LOTS 28, 29, & 30,
BLOCK 56, EDMONDS TERRACE
CITY OF LEADVILLE, COUNTY OF LAKE,
STATE OF COLORADO
The Owners of Lots 28, 29, and 30, Block 56, Edmonds Terrace, hereinafter collectively referred to as “Properties,” should take Notice of the following facts:
1. The Leadville Sanitation District has entered into a Sewer Line Construction Agreement with an Addendum dated June 1, 2022 with the Developer of the Properties. A copy of said Agreement and Addendum were recorded with the Lake County Clerk and Recorder on June 3, 2022 as Document No. 384908, hereinafter collectively referred to as “Agreement.”
2. The Leadville Sanitation District will only maintain and provide sewer service for the Properties from a manhole located within a utility easement on the northeast corner of Lot 27, Block 56, Edmonds Terrace to a manhole within West 8th Street, as identified within Exhibit “B” of the above referenced Agreement.
3. The effluent discharged from the Properties to the manhole (on northeast corner of Lot 27) will be transported by a private system for each residential unit. Each unit’s system will consist of a grinder pump and a 1¼ inch HDPE force line, hereinafter referred to as a “Service Line,” resulting in 5 bundled buried Services Lines.
4. The Developer has proposed 5 residential units on the Properties, with 2 units on Lot 28, 2 units on Lot 29, and 1 unit on Lot 30.
5. The private systems were conceived, calculated, designed, constructed, and installed entirely by the Developer.
6. The Leadville Sanitation District was not, and is not, responsible for any aspect of the design calculations, project approach, or any project design element relating to the Service Lines for the Properties.
7. The Leadville Sanitation District did not supervise the construction, nor the installation of the private Service Line(s) and will not be responsible for their maintenance, repair, or replacement.
DATED this the 6th day of July 2022.
LEADVILLE SANITATION DISTRICT:
By: Kenneth Berger, Chairman
Published in the Herald Democrat July 14, 2022.
