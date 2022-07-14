PUBLIC NOTICE
City of Leadville Public Notice
May 2022 Submitted Expenditures
Descriptions are available from the Finance Office, 800 Harrison Ave., or by calling 719-486-5329.
Ace Equipment & Supply Co. 19,150.00
Acorn Petroleum 2,845.35
Ashlee Hogg 1,660.00
Big Horn Hardware 307.37
Bo Knickman 55.37
Carlson Edwards and O'Conner 750.00
Charter Communications 55.21
Colorado Asphalt Services, Inc. 2,158.50
Colorado Association of Ski Towns 1,820.00
Comfurt Gas Inc. 588.75
Community First National Bank 72,408.95
Danuta Zebrowski 325.00
Digital Forensics Corporation 4,000.00
Galls, LLC 1,591.22
Hal Edwards 641.64
High Country Copiers 1,034.41
IntelliChoice, Inc. 7,176.00
J. Brower Psychological Services, Inc 375.00
Lake County Community Fund 9,000.00
Leadville Sanitation District 984.56
Loan Payment Processing Center 6,603.73
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. 481.14
Parkville Water District 465.03
Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 3,134.25
Pinnacol Assurance 34,110.01
Rocky Mountain Bottled Water 29.99
Sarah Dae Consulting, LLC 6,259.24
St. Vincent Health 1,288.00
Technology Systems Consultants 312.50
Wagner Equipment Company 1,093.76
Waste Management JPMC 790.74
Wellness Screening LLC 179.60
Xcel Energy 301.12
Xerox Financial Services 347.90
Animal Health International, Inc 206.04
Big Horn Hardware 36.92
Caselle 898.00
Charter Communications 95.20
CIRSA 1,000.00
Ford Motor Credit Company LLC 4,195.68
Herald Democrat 140.19
InPwr, Inc. 3,195.25
Loan Payment Processing Center 3,718.74
Marcin Engineering 2,080.00
Michow Cox & McAskin LLP 17,461.50
Quill Corporation 524.87
RG and Associates, LLC 456.75
Safeway, Inc. 617.85
Spectrum 755.17
Statewide Internet Portal Authority 9,306.05
Unlimited Sanitary 180.00
Verizon Wireless 1,342.65
High Country Tools LLC 38.92
LH Foster Properties 2,000.00
Corporate Payment Systems 14,358.03
Totals for May 2022 244,932.15
Published in the Herald Democrat July 14, 2022.
