PUBLIC NOTICE

City of Leadville Public Notice

May 2022 Submitted Expenditures

Descriptions are available from the Finance Office, 800 Harrison Ave., or by calling 719-486-5329.

Ace Equipment & Supply Co.       19,150.00

Acorn Petroleum                          2,845.35

Ashlee Hogg                               1,660.00

Big Horn Hardware                         307.37

Bo Knickman                                   55.37

Carlson Edwards and O'Conner        750.00

Charter Communications                   55.21

Colorado Asphalt Services, Inc.      2,158.50

Colorado Association of Ski Towns 1,820.00

Comfurt Gas Inc.                            588.75

Community First National Bank    72,408.95

Danuta Zebrowski                           325.00

Digital Forensics Corporation         4,000.00

Galls, LLC                                  1,591.22

Hal Edwards                                  641.64

High Country Copiers                   1,034.41

IntelliChoice, Inc.                         7,176.00

J. Brower Psychological Services, Inc 375.00

Lake County Community Fund       9,000.00

Leadville Sanitation District              984.56

Loan Payment Processing Center  6,603.73

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.                  481.14

Parkville Water District                    465.03

Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 3,134.25

Pinnacol Assurance                    34,110.01

Rocky Mountain Bottled Water           29.99

Sarah Dae Consulting, LLC           6,259.24

St. Vincent Health                        1,288.00

Technology Systems Consultants     312.50

Wagner Equipment Company        1,093.76

Waste Management JPMC              790.74

Wellness Screening LLC                  179.60

Xcel Energy                                   301.12

Xerox Financial Services                 347.90

Animal Health International, Inc        206.04

Big Horn Hardware                           36.92

Caselle                                         898.00

Charter Communications                   95.20

CIRSA                                        1,000.00

Ford Motor Credit Company LLC    4,195.68

Herald Democrat                            140.19

InPwr, Inc.                                  3,195.25

Loan Payment Processing Center  3,718.74

Marcin Engineering                      2,080.00

Michow Cox & McAskin LLP        17,461.50

Quill Corporation                            524.87

RG and Associates, LLC                  456.75

Safeway, Inc.                                 617.85

Spectrum                                      755.17

Statewide Internet Portal Authority  9,306.05

Unlimited Sanitary                          180.00

Verizon Wireless                          1,342.65

High Country Tools LLC                    38.92

LH Foster Properties                    2,000.00

Corporate Payment Systems        14,358.03

Totals for May 2022                  244,932.15

Published in the Herald Democrat July 14, 2022.

