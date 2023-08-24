PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of John P. Madgett IV, Deceased
Case Number: 2023PR30008
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Lake County, Colorado on or before December 11, 2023 or the claims may be forever barred.
Baysore & Christian Fiduciary Services, LLC
By Karen Miller
7000 E. Belleview Ave., Suite 150
Greenwood Village, CO 80111
Published in the Herald Democrat Aug. 10, 17 and 24, 2023.
