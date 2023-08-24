PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of John P. Madgett IV, Deceased

Case Number: 2023PR30008

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Lake County, Colorado on or before December 11, 2023 or the claims may be forever barred.

Baysore & Christian Fiduciary Services, LLC

By Karen Miller

7000 E. Belleview Ave., Suite 150

Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Published in the Herald Democrat Aug. 10, 17 and 24, 2023.

 

 

