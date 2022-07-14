PUBLIC NOTICE
A CALL FOR NOMINATIONS
(NOTICE BY PUBLICATION OF)
§1-13.5-501, 1-13.5-1102(3), 32-1-905(2), C.R.S.
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and, particularly, to the electors of Sylvan Lakes Metropolitan District of Lake County, Colorado:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special election will be held on the 4th day of October 2022 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. At that time, three (3) directors will be elected to serve 3-year terms ending May 5, 2025, and two (2) directors will be elected to serve 1-year terms ending May 2, 2023.
Eligible electors of the Sylvan Lakes Metropolitan District interested in serving on the board of directors may obtain a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form from the District Designated Election Official (DEO):
Darryl Farrington
Semple, Farrington, Everall & Case, P.C.
1120 Lincoln Street, Suite 1308
(303) 595-0941
The Office of the DEO is open on the following days: Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The deadline to submit a Self-Nomination and Acceptance is close of business, 5:00 p.m., on Friday, July 29, 2022 (not less than 67 days before the election).
Affidavit of Intent To Be A Write-In-Candidate forms must be submitted to the office of the designated election official by the close of business on Monday, August 1, 2022 (the sixty-fourth day before the election).
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, an application for an absentee ballot shall be filed with the designated election official no later than the close of business on Tuesday preceding the election, September 27, 2022.
/s/ Darryl Farrington
Designated Election Official Signature
Published in the Herald Democrat July 14, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.