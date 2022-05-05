 

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF FILING

Project: File No. 22-10, RM Rezone

Applicants: Thompson, White, & Badonic

Owners: Bradley & Ashley Thompson

John & Donna White

Miroslav Badonic

Location: Parcel 8, Tract 3-B, EE Hill Estates

Parcel 8, Tract 3-A, EE Hill Estates

Parcel 8, Tract 1, EE Hill Estates

#02257 Pt. of the Starlight Placer 

Twin Lakes, CO 81251

Request: Rezone identified parcels from Urban Multi-Family Residential (RM) to Recreational (RC)

Land Use File #22-10 is an application request to rezone 3 parcels currently zoned Urban Multi-Family Residential (RM)to Recreational (RC).

A Joint Public Hearing of the Lake County Planning Commission and the Lake County Board of County Commissioners will be held June 13, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. via Zoom.

Zoom Meeting information can be found on the Meeting Information page of the Planning Commission page of the Building and Land Use webpage.  The project file is available for review online on the Lake County website: www.lakecountyco.com  (Departments – Building & Land Use – News & Notices). Please email Anne Schneider at aschneider@co.lake.co.us or call the main office at (719) 486-2875 for additional information.

Published in the Herald Democrat May 5, 2022.

