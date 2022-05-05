PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF FILING
Project: File No. 22-10, RM Rezone
Applicants: Thompson, White, & Badonic
Owners: Bradley & Ashley Thompson
John & Donna White
Miroslav Badonic
Location: Parcel 8, Tract 3-B, EE Hill Estates
Parcel 8, Tract 3-A, EE Hill Estates
Parcel 8, Tract 1, EE Hill Estates
#02257 Pt. of the Starlight Placer
Twin Lakes, CO 81251
Request: Rezone identified parcels from Urban Multi-Family Residential (RM) to Recreational (RC)
Land Use File #22-10 is an application request to rezone 3 parcels currently zoned Urban Multi-Family Residential (RM)to Recreational (RC).
A Joint Public Hearing of the Lake County Planning Commission and the Lake County Board of County Commissioners will be held June 13, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. via Zoom.
Zoom Meeting information can be found on the Meeting Information page of the Planning Commission page of the Building and Land Use webpage. The project file is available for review online on the Lake County website: www.lakecountyco.com (Departments – Building & Land Use – News & Notices). Please email Anne Schneider at aschneider@co.lake.co.us or call the main office at (719) 486-2875 for additional information.
Published in the Herald Democrat May 5, 2022.
