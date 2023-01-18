PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 30th day of October 2019 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer in the State of Colorado sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estates situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
• US Mineral Survey #1161 a 11/12 undivided interest in an undivided 1.6985% interest of the Ocean Wave Lode Mining Claim 21-09-79 N002103
• US Mineral Survey #1481 undivided 1.6985% interest of the Antelope Lode Mining Claim 21-9-79 N002285
• US Mineral Survey #1907 undivided 1.6985% interest of the Deer Lode Mining Claim 21-09-79 N002573
These three mining claims are referred to hereafter as a portion of the Little Jack Property.
That the said real estates were taxed or specially assessed in the name of Edward Heckendorf Jr. for the 2018 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued a tax lien certificates to Edward Madson dba JEM Land Investments, LLC.
On November 2, 2022 Edward Madson dba JEM Land Investments, LLC made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for Treasurer’s Deeds to said real estate.
With this publication, the Lake County Treasurer is notifying Edward Heckendorf Jr., the current title of record holder, that Edward Madson dba JEM Land Investments, LLC is applying for Treasurer’s Deeds. This notice is also notifying the following who hold an interest in the same Mining Claims: Slifka Consulting Service, LLC, Robert Heckendorf, Little Baer, LLC, Bargello No.1, LLC, Susan Caudill, Judith Lambert, Scott Aten, Patsy Sweeney C/O Susan Caudill, Donald P. Smith Jr. Testamentary Family Trust, Stephen B. Smith, Kahn Family LLC, Donna Marie Smith, Eloise A. McConnell and Ruth Stuver Murtaugh.
Treasurer’s Deeds will be issued for said real estate to JEM Land Investments, LLC at 4:30 p.m. on the 25th day of May 2023, unless the same has been redeemed by Edward Heckendorf Jr. or his recognized agent. The said tax lien certificates may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deeds.
Witness my hand this 5th day of January 2023, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasure
Published in the Herald Democrat Jan. 5, 12 and 19, 2023.
