PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Helen Gloria Morrison, Deceased

Case Number: 2023PR30000

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Lake County, Colorado on or before the 19th day of May 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.

/s/ Rebecca Wallace Beattie

Attorney for Michelle Woulfe,

Personal Representative

6390 Gardenia Street, Suite 150

Arvada, CO 80004

303-384-0046

rebecca@wallacebeattie.com

Published in the Herald Democrat Jan. 19 and 26 and Feb. 2, 2023.

