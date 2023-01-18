PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Helen Gloria Morrison, Deceased
Case Number: 2023PR30000
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Lake County, Colorado on or before the 19th day of May 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.
/s/ Rebecca Wallace Beattie
Attorney for Michelle Woulfe,
Personal Representative
6390 Gardenia Street, Suite 150
Arvada, CO 80004
303-384-0046
Published in the Herald Democrat Jan. 19 and 26 and Feb. 2, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.