PUBLIC NOTICE
City of Leadville Public Notice
March 2022 Submitted Expenditures
Descriptions are available from the Finance Office, 800 Harrison Ave., or by calling 719-486-5329.
A Muse Artworks Signs and Graphic 87.00
Acorn Petroleum 4216.27
Big Horn Hardware 235.01
Carlson Edwards and O'Conner 750.00
Caselle 898.00
Charter Communications 95.20
CIRSA 1000.00
Comfurt Gas Inc. 524.21
Corporate Payment Systems 8996.15
Dependable Auto Glass 558.90
Duran and Lucero Inc. 95.00
Ford Motor Credit Company LLC 4195.68
Freight 300.00
Galls, LLC 164.41
GovOS, Inc 833.33
Herald Democrat 1286.67
High Country Copiers 521.89
High Country Tools LLC 38.92
J. Brower Psychological Services, Inc 375.00
Jamie Seiffer 112.50
Juna Creativeworks 600.00
L.N. Curtis and Sons 596.70
Leadville Sanitation District 984.56
Leadville Snowy Peaks 105.00
Leo Schmitt 58.24
LH Foster Properties 2000.00
Loan Payment Processing Center 10322.47
Lowe's 4136.79
Michow Cox & McAskin LLP 12538.50
NAPA Auto Parts 29.70
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. 362.93
Parkville Water District 450.65
Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 330.00
Pinnacol Assurance 10792.04
Quill Corporation 1050.42
Rocky Mountain Bottled Water 37.74
Safeway, Inc. 617.85
Salt Lake Wholesale Sports 2661.28
Sarah Dae Consulting, LLC 10168.48
Silver City Printing 22.84
Silver Dollar Saloon 1302.00
Spectrum 757.82
Steve Nofziger 125.00
Verizon Wireless 1649.91
Wagner Equipment Company 145.36
Wellness Screening LLC 131.60
Western Security Systems 105.00
Xcel Energy 7382.68
Xerox Financial Services 347.90
Totals for March 2022 95097.60
Published in the Herald Democrat May 5, 2022.
