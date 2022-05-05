PUBLIC NOTICE

City of Leadville Public Notice

March 2022 Submitted Expenditures

Descriptions are available from the Finance Office, 800 Harrison Ave., or by calling 719-486-5329.

A Muse Artworks Signs and Graphic    87.00

Acorn Petroleum                            4216.27

Big Horn Hardware                          235.01

Carlson Edwards and O'Conner         750.00

Caselle                                          898.00

Charter Communications                    95.20

CIRSA                                          1000.00

Comfurt Gas Inc.                             524.21

Corporate Payment Systems           8996.15

Dependable Auto Glass                    558.90

Duran and Lucero Inc.                       95.00

Ford Motor Credit Company LLC      4195.68

Freight                                           300.00

Galls, LLC                                      164.41

GovOS, Inc                                     833.33

Herald Democrat                           1286.67

High Country Copiers                       521.89

High Country Tools LLC                     38.92

J. Brower Psychological Services, Inc 375.00

Jamie Seiffer                                  112.50

Juna Creativeworks                         600.00

L.N. Curtis and Sons                        596.70

Leadville Sanitation District               984.56

Leadville Snowy Peaks                     105.00

Leo Schmitt                                      58.24

LH Foster Properties                      2000.00

Loan Payment Processing Center   10322.47

Lowe's                                         4136.79

Michow Cox & McAskin LLP          12538.50

NAPA Auto Parts                              29.70

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.                   362.93

Parkville Water District                     450.65

Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 330.00

Pinnacol Assurance                      10792.04

Quill Corporation                            1050.42

Rocky Mountain Bottled Water            37.74

Safeway, Inc.                                  617.85

Salt Lake Wholesale Sports             2661.28

Sarah Dae Consulting, LLC           10168.48

Silver City Printing                             22.84

Silver Dollar Saloon                        1302.00

Spectrum                                       757.82

Steve Nofziger                                125.00

Verizon Wireless                            1649.91

Wagner Equipment Company            145.36

Wellness Screening LLC                   131.60

Western Security Systems                105.00

Xcel Energy                                  7382.68

Xerox Financial Services                  347.90

Totals for March 2022                   95097.60

Published in the Herald Democrat May 5, 2022.

