PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of December 2022, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Herald Democrat in Lake County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2022CW3087; PETE LIEN & SONS, INC. c/o Danielle Wiebers P.O. Box 1961 Fort Collins, Colorado 80522 (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorneys: Stephen C. Larson, Cameron C. Frazier, Johnson & Repucci LLP, 850 W. South Boulder Rd., Ste 100 Louisville, CO 80027, (303) 442-1900, sclarson@j-rlaw.com, ccfrazier@j-rlaw.com)
Application for Approval of Plan for Augmentation
PUEBLO COUNTY
2. Overview. The St. Barbara Batch Plant is located on approximately 304 acres in portions of Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 63 West, 6th P.M., and portions of the W1/2 of Section 6, Township 21 South, Range 62 West, 6th P.M., just west of the unincorporated town of Avondale, in Pueblo County, Colorado (the “Property”). See Exhibit A attached to the application for a general location map of the property and the two subject wells. (All exhibits mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.) Applicant is seeking a plan for augmentation to operate two wells on the Property for dust control, industrial, commercial, and other miscellaneous uses associated with quarry operations. 3. Name and Description of Structures to be Augmented. The St. Barbara Quarry Well No. 1 (“Well SBQ-1”) and the St. Barbara Quarry Well No. 2 (“Well SBQ-2”) are owned by Applicant and are located as follows: a. The St. Barbara Quarry Well No. 1. Well SBQ-1 is located in the SW1/4 of the SE1/4 of Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 63 West, 6th P.M, approximately 2,270 feet from the west section line and 55 feet from the south section line of Section 36. UTM coordinates: Easting: 553026.5, Northing: 4234786.9, Zone 13. Well SBQ-1 currently operates under Permit No. 12918-R-R. b. St. Barbara Quarry Well No. 2. Well SBQ-1 is located in the SW1/4 of the SE1/4 of Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 63 West, 6th P.M, approximately 1,780 feet from the east section line and 90 feet from the south section line of Section 36. UTM coordinates: Easting: 553026.5, Northing: 4234786.9, Zone 13 Well SBQ-2 currently operates under Permit No. 12919-R-R. c. Well Permits. Well SBQ-1, Permit No. 12918-R-R and Well SBQ-2, Permit No. 12919-R-R are currently permitted as irrigation wells. Prior to operation of the subject augmentation plan, both wells will be re-permitted for the uses described herein. d. Groundwater Rights. Groundwater rights for Well SBQ-1 and Well SBQ-2 are not being claimed herein. e. Additional Wells. Additional wells may be completed on the Property in the future and added to this plan for augmentation should Well SBQ-1 and Well SBQ-2 not have sufficient production to satisfy the St. Barbara Batch Plant water demands. 4. Water Rights to be Used for Augmentation. Depletions from Well SBQ-1, Well SBQ-2 and any other additional wells drilled to satisfy the St. Barbara Batch Plant water demands will be replaced using augmentation water provided by the Pueblo Board of Water Works (“PBWW”), pursuant to a Water Lease Agreement (“Water Lease”) between Applicant and PBWW. The Water Lease period begins on April 1, 2023; ends on March 31, 2033; and may be renewed for an additional 10-year period, until March 31, 2043. The Water Lease provides Applicant with up to 56 acre-feet per year of water decreed or otherwise legally approved for augmentation use. The water from the Water Lease will be delivered from any PBWW source that is located upstream of the calling water right that is senior to the date of this application, including but limited to the following locations and sources; but not including Fryingpan-Arkansas Project Water. Twin Lakes Reservoir (located in all or portions of Sec. 14,15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 30 in T.11S., R.81W., 6th P.M., in Lake County). Turquoise Reservoir (located on Lake Fork Creek in Sec. 7, 8, 17, 18, 19, and 20, T.9S., R.80W., 6th P.M. and Sec. 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15, T.9S., R.81W., 6th P.M., in Lake County). Clear Creek Reservoir (located in Sec. 7 and 8, T.12S., R.79W, and Sec. 12, T.12S., R.80W., 6th P.M. in Chaffee County, and reusable return flows. The sources of such water may include, but are not limited to, the water rights decreed in Case Nos. 84CW177, District Court, Water Div. No. 2; 84CW177(B), District Court, Water Div. No. 2; 90CW340, District Court, Water Div. No. 5; W-1901, District Court, Water Div. No. 5; 95CW321, District Court, Water Div. No. 5; 90CW55, District Court, Water Div. No. 2; and 04CW130, District Court, Water Div. No. 2. Applicant also reserves the right to use additional or alternative sources of replacement water in this plan for augmentation pursuant to C.R.S. § 37-92-305(8)(c). 5. Complete Statement of Plan for Augmentation. Applicant anticipates pumping a combined total of approximately 6.44 acre-feet per year from Well SBQ-1, Well SBQ-2 and any additional wells completed on the Property for dust control, industrial, commercial, and other miscellaneous uses associated with quarry operations. Based on a stream depletion analysis performed using the Glover stream analytical model, the maximum predicted stream depletions for Well SBQ-1 and Well SBQ-2 are expected to be 6.5 acre-feet per year, and to vary between 0.47 and 0.63 acre-feet per month, accruing to Arkansas River. Beginning with the first month of pumping and continuing until all post-pumping depletions are fully replaced, Applicant will deliver between 0.47 and 0.63 acre-feet per month of replacement water to the stream system above the calling water right that is senior to the date of this application, or such other amount per month which shall by decree be required to offset all depletions under this plan, utilizing the augmentation sources identified in paragraph 4 above. 6. Measuring and Accounting. Applicant will install measuring devices and implement such accounting practices as may reasonably be required by the State or Division Engineers to ensure that depletions are fully replaced in time, place, and amount under this plan. Applicant will submit accounting information to the Division Engineer on an annual basis, or such other intervals as may be required by the State or Division Engineers. WHEREFORE, Applicant respectfully requests that this Court: find that there will be no injury to any owner of, or person entitled to use, water under a vested water right or a conditionally decreed water right as a result of Applicant’s requested plan for augmentation; and that the Court approve the plan for augmentation.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of February 2023, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 11th day of January 2023.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in the Herald Democrat Jan. 19, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.