PUBLIC NOTICE
District Court, Lake County, Colorado
505 Harrison Ave., P.O. Box 55, Leadville, CO 80461
719) 293-8100
Plaintiff: Wilderness Land Trust
v.
Defendant(s): Dirk Larsen, Ralph Meyertons, The Ralph Meyertons Living Trust, Samuel G. Farrar, Gladys H. Farrar, The Farrar Family Trust, Frank McCune, Frank A. McLeister, Edward McLeister, W.T. McLaughlin, John Dunbar, and any and all unknown persons who claim any interest in the subject matter of this action
Attorney:
Carol Bellhouse, P.O. Box A, Leadville, CO 80461
(719) 486-1282; CarolBellhouse@gmail.com; Fax:(866) 290-3383; Atty. Reg. #020657
Case Number: 2022CV30007
SUMMONS
THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
To the above-named Defendants, GREETING:
You are summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint to Quiet Title under Rule 105, C.R.C.P. filed with the Court in this action by filing with the Clerk of this Court an Answer or other response. You are required to file your Answer or other response within thirty-five (35) days after the service of this Summons upon you. This is an action to quiet title to the following described parcel of real property located in Lake County, Colorado:
• The Northern Lode, Survey No. 16178, Sections 14 and 15, Township 8 South, Range 81 West of the Sixth Principal Meridian including surface and mineral rights.
Published in the Herald Democrat April 21 and 28 and May 5, 12 and 19, 2022.
