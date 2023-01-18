PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF LEADVILLE
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR A
PROPOSED MINOR PLAT, CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT and SITE PLAN
Notice is hereby given of a public hearing to be held February 8, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. before a meeting of the Leadville Planning & Zoning Commission to consider an application for a Minor Plat, Conditional Use Permit and Site Plan for the proposed Community Justice Center located at 100 Harrison Avenue legally described as: LOTS 7 AND 8, BLOCK 12 AND LOTS 6 AND 9, BLOCK 11, ST. LOUIS SMELTING AND REFINING COMPANY'S ADDITION TO THE CITY OF LEADVILLE TOGETHER WITH A PORTION OF PROPERTY IN THE QUIET TITLE ACTION RECORDED AT RECEPTION NUMBER 339357, ALSO BEING A PORTION OF THE ST. LOUIS SMELTING AND REFINING COMPANY'S ADDITION TO THE CITY OF LEADVILLE AND THE ST. LOUIS SMELTING AND REFINING COMPANY'S SECOND ADDITION TO THE CITY OF LEADVILLE BEING A PORTION OF THE STARR PLACER, U.S. SURVEY NO. 255, CITY OF LEADVILLE, COUNTY OF LAKE AND STATE OF COLORADO. The applicant, Lake County, Colorado, is seeking a Minor Plat, Conditional Use Permit and Site Plan Review. The proposed applications will be considered by the Leadville Planning & Zoning Commission at a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. on February 8, 2023. Zoning of property is Commercial and Transitional Commercial (C and TC). The public hearings will be held via Zoom and at City Hall, 800 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, Colorado. All interested parties are urged to attend. All written comments, other than those presented at the public hearing, must be received by the Planning Office, City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave., Leadville, CO 80461, by mail or personal delivery by 3:00 p.m. on February 7, 2023.
This public notice given by order of Chapin LaChance, Planning Director, City of Leadville, submitted on January 13, 2023 and published in the Herald Democrat on Thursday, January 19, 2023.
The City of Leadville complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and thus requests 24-hour prior notice to make reasonable accommodations at any City meeting or hearing for any individual with a disability covered by the ADA.
Published in the Herald Democrat Jan. 19, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.