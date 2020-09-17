PUBLIC NOTICE
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FOR THE LAKE COUNTY JUSTICE CENTER PROJECT
INTRODUCTION:
LAKE COUNTY (the “County”) invites proposals for professional services from qualified firms with demonstrated experience, knowledge and expertise in the Sequential Intercept Model (SIM) mapping, which was developed as a conceptual model to inform community-based responses to social, criminal justice and behavioral health needs.
Proposals shall be submitted by no later than Friday, September 25, 2020.
PROJECT DESCRIPTION:
Lake County is in the process of planning and designing a new jail and courthouse facility (aka justice center) and desires to design the facilities around the concept of a community justice center. In order to further that aim, Lake County seeks to conduct a strategic planning process among community stakeholders in order to understand and improve referral processes between and among social, criminal justice and behavioral health providers for the benefit of court and justice-involved individuals or those at risk of such involvement. The resulting report will be used to inform not only the scale of the justice center, but also the layout and use of space within it.
SCOPE OF WORK:
Those items that will be necessary and included are stated below. While the services described presume the direct performance by the chosen consultant or firm, they may also be performed by a subcontractor to the firm, in which case the proposal should state so, along with the subcontractor(s) supporting qualifications to provide such services. In the event that the work is performed by a subcontractor to the firm, then the firm shall be responsible for subcontracting with them via a competitive bidding process, as well as for reviewing the work product of such subcontractor(s) for quality and completeness. All services must be performed in compliance with the County’s decrees and recording and reporting requirements of the State of Colorado.
The services below must be included in the scope of work of any submitted proposal:
1. Identify places in the community services referral process where performance does not meet quality or timeliness expectations or requirements.
2. Identify points in the workflow such as interruptions, redundancy, gaps/incompletions and bottlenecks.
3. Identify ambiguity within a process, where tasks may vary based on who performs them or who supervises, and frequent work-arounds of burdensome or impractical processes.
4. Identify areas of concern such as lack of adequate operational data.
5. Recommend optimal use of justice center space to support improved delivery of services.
6. Facilitation to be conducted remotely via videoconference software (to be provided by Lake County).
7. Deliverable to include: a complete SIM map report, including a graphical map and narrative of processing through the local system.
The ideal date range for these meetings is November 9, 2020 through November 20, 2020.
The County will be responsible for the following:
1. Facilitate data production from community partners.
2. Coordinate meetings with each selected representative of each key component.
3. Arrange/reserve meeting space for either in-person meetings or via Zoom.
SCHEDULE:
Deadline
Activity
September 14, 2020
Release RFP
September 21, 2020
Deadline for Questions Regarding RFP
September 25, 2020
Proposal Due Date
September 28, 2020
Bids Opened
September 30, 2020
Selection of Contractor(s) – Notice to Proceed
November 20, 2020
Complete Individual Mapping Session Meetings
December 11, 2020
Complete Report
RANKING AND SELECTION:
The County’s Finance Director will review proposals for completeness after they have been opened by the Board in a public meeting and complete applications will be forwarded to designated County staff and the Board of County Commissioners for review. Respondents may be asked to supplement their initial proposals with additional information. Firms will be ranked based upon demonstrated evidence of the following qualifications-based selection criteria:
• Professional qualifications of the firm and the individuals assigned to perform the work;
• Specialized experience and technical competence of the firm and individuals in the type of work described in the solicitation or invitation to tender;
• Capacity and capability of the firm to perform the services;
• Method of approach demonstrating the firm’s understanding of the project, risks, challenges and strategy that will be employed to complete the project on time and under budget;
• Demonstrated success on similar projects;
• Past performance on contracts in terms of cost control, quality and schedule; and
• Cost.
Preference shall be given to Lake County resident proposers, in cases where the proposals are competitive in price and quality.
The County may schedule interviews with the top ranked firms as it deems necessary. Additionally, Lake County reserves the right to waive informalities in bids, reject all bids, and accept the proposal deemed most advantageous to the best interest of the County.
PROPOSAL CRITERIA:
All proposals must include the following information in the order stated below:
1. Corporate Profile: Describe on one page the background of your company and why it is qualified to provide the requested services.
2. Understanding of the Project: Describe in two pages or less your understanding of the project including a brief overview of your plan on accomplishing the services being requested.
3. Project Team: Describe the qualifications of the key person(s) who will be responsible for providing the requested services. Resumes for key person(s) are required (limit resumes to two pages for each key person listed).
4. Experience: Provide evidence of similar past experience that demonstrates your ability to successfully provide the services being requested in this RFP. Include names and contact information from at least one past project for reference purposes.
5. Cost: Break down of costs for each major project task area and a list of standard billing rates, along with an estimate of the time involved in creating the design and other documents as requested.
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS:
Proposers shall submit four (4) original copies of their proposal in a sealed envelope clearly marked with the project title, along with the name and the address of the proposer. The proposal package must be received by the Lake County purchasing agent at the address listed below by 5:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time on Friday, September 25, 2020. Proposals received after the due date will NOT be accepted for consideration.
Proposal packages must be mailed to the following address:
Attention: Kristol Hewlett, Finance Director
Re: Justice Center Professional Services
P.O. Box 964
Leadville, CO 80461
Electronic copies alone will not be accepted. Electronic copies of the proposal may be sent to the Lake County purchasing agent at khewlett@co.lake.co.us along with a statement in the body of the email waiving the proposer’s right to a sealed bid.
Any packages received after this date and time will be deemed unresponsive. Lake County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals, to re-solicit proposals, to waive any irregularities, to negotiate pricing, and to select the proposal deemed to be in the best interests of Lake County. Issuance of this RFP does not obligate Lake County to award a contractor, nor is Lake County liable for any costs incurred by the proposer of the preparation and submittal of the proposal.
Questions regarding this RFP:
Any questions relative to the scope of services must be submitted by email by 5:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time on September 21, 2020. Questions about the RFP or this process can be directed to:
M. Christina Floyd
Rocky Mountain General Counsel
P.O. Box 927
Leadville, CO 80461
FEE NEGOTIATIONS:
At the time of awarding the contract to the successful firm, a not-to-exceed fee for required services will be established. If the County and the successful firm cannot agree on cost, then Lake County will solicit a fee from the next highest scored firm. Billing will be accepted on a monthly basis for any services provided. The successful respondent will perform all of the work or services indicated in the proposal in compliance with the negotiated contract.
INSURANCE REQUIREMENTS:
The successful firm shall not begin any work under any contract awarded until it has obtained the required insurance, and Lake County has approved such insurance. The successful firm shall not allow any sub-contractor to commence work under an awarded contract until all similar insurance required of the sub-contractor has been so obtained and approved.
Such insurance requirements include:
1. Workers Compensation Insurance, including Employers Liability Coverage in accordance with all applicable statutes of the State of Colorado (if performing work on site).
2. Commercial General Liability Insurance on an “occurrence basis” with limits of labiality not less than One Million Dollars ($1,000,000.00) per occurrence and/or aggregate combined single limit, personal injury, bodily injury and property damage.
3. Professional Liability insurance with limits of not less than $1,000,000 per claim and $1,000,000 aggregate, subject to a maximum deductible $10,000 per claim.
4. Auto Insurance at state minimum requirements or more (if performing work on site).
CONTRACTUAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS:
The consultant will provide an agreement for services to be evaluated by Lake County legal counsel and signed by the Lake County BOCC.
INDEMNIFICATION:
To the fullest extent permitted by law, the successful respondent, its subcontractors, agents, officers and/or employees shall indemnify and hold harmless Lake County, Colorado, including, but not limited to, its respective elected and appointed officials, officers, employees and agents, from and with respect to any claim resulting, arising or alleged to have arisen from the negligent and/or willful, wanton or reckless acts, errors or omissions of the respondent, its subcontractors, agents, officers or employees and any and all losses or liabilities resulting from any such claims, including, but not limited to, damages, costs and reasonable attorney’s fees. This indemnification shall not be affected by any other portions of an agreement relating to insurance requirements.
Published in the Herald Democrat Sept. 17 and 24, 2020.
