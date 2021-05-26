PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A
TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute
39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice
to all persons having interest or title of record to
real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed
may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 8th day of November
2017 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer in the
State of Colorado sold at a public tax lien sale the
following described real estate situate in the County
of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
US Mineral Survey #13840 an undivided 1/2
interest in the Bohen & Lane #3 Lode Mining Claim
35-10-79 Cont. 10.20 A
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed
in the name of Mary Louise Lane for the
2016 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued
a tax lien certificate to Kent Taylor.
On March 23, 2021, Kent Taylor made a request
upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s
Deed to said real estate.
With this publication the current Lake County Treasurer
is notifying Mary Louise Lane, the current title
of record holder, that Kent Taylor is applying for a
Treasurer’s Deed. This publication is also notifying
Aaron M. Lane and Jennifer Lane, who have an interest
in the same mining claim.
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate
to Kent Taylor at 4:30 p.m. on the 30th day of September
2021, unless the same has been redeemed
by Mary Louise Lane or her recognized agent. The
said tax lien certificate may be redeemed from the
Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the
actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 13th day of May 2021, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat May 13, 20 and
27, 2021.
