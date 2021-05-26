PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A

TREASURER’S DEED

In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute

39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice

to all persons having interest or title of record to

real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed

may be issued.

Therefore, let it be known that on the 8th day of November

2017 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer in the

State of Colorado sold at a public tax lien sale the

following described real estate situate in the County

of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:

US Mineral Survey #13840 an undivided 1/2

interest in the Bohen & Lane #3 Lode Mining Claim

35-10-79 Cont. 10.20 A

That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed

in the name of Mary Louise Lane for the

2016 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued

a tax lien certificate to Kent Taylor.

On March 23, 2021, Kent Taylor made a request

upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s

Deed to said real estate.

With this publication the current Lake County Treasurer

is notifying Mary Louise Lane, the current title

of record holder, that Kent Taylor is applying for a

Treasurer’s Deed. This publication is also notifying

Aaron M. Lane and Jennifer Lane, who have an interest

in the same mining claim.

A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate

to Kent Taylor at 4:30 p.m. on the 30th day of September

2021, unless the same has been redeemed

by Mary Louise Lane or her recognized agent. The

said tax lien certificate may be redeemed from the

Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the

actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 13th day of May 2021, A.D.

Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer

Published in the Herald Democrat May 13, 20 and

27, 2021.

