PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PROPOSED SCHOOL BUDGET
Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Education of Lake County School District for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, and has been filed in the Administration Office of the Lake County School District, 328 W. Fifth St., where it is available for public inspection. It is also available on the District website. Such proposed budget will be considered for adoption at the Regular Meeting of the Board of Education of said District at 328 W. Fifth St. on June 8, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.
Any person paying school taxes in said District may at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget file or register his objections thereto.
BOARD OF EDUCATION
Dated: June 2, 2021
LAKE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT
/s/ Bunny Taylor, Lake County School Board Secretary
Date Published: June 7, 2021
Published in the Herald Democrat June 3, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.