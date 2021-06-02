PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF LEADVILLE
PUBLIC NOTICE
OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR A PROPOSED
CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT
SPA & PERSONAL SERVICES
Notice is hereby given of a public hearing to be held June 23, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. before a meeting of the Leadville Planning & Zoning Commission to consider a proposed Conditional Use Permit for personal services to open a spa at 223 East 7th Street, legally described as: LOTS 27 & 28, BLOCK J, STEVENS & LEITER. The applicant, Petr Van Valkenburg, owns the home and is seeking to be approved to open a spa and relaxation wellness services business. The proposed Conditional Use will be considered by the Leadville Planning & Zoning Commission at a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. on June 23, 2021. It will then be considered by the Leadville City Council for a final approval at the July 6, 2021 meeting at 6:00 p.m. Zoning of property is RC (Retail Core). The public hearing will be held at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave., Leadville, Colorado or on Zoom. All interested parties are urged to attend. All written comments, other than those presented at the public hearing, must be received by the Planning Office, City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave., Leadville, CO 80461, by mail or personal delivery by 3:00 p.m. on June 17, 2021.
This public notice given by order of Sarah Dallas, Administrative Services Manager, City of Leadville, submitted on May 27, 2021, and published in the Herald Democrat on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
The City of Leadville complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and thus requests 24-hour prior notice to make reasonable accommodations at any City meeting or hearing for any individual with a disability covered by the ADA.
Published in the Herald Democrat June 3, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.