PUBLIC NOTICE
City of Leadville Public Notice
April 2021 Submitted Expenditures
Descriptions are available from the Finance Office, 800 Harrison Ave., or by calling 486-5329 x108. Published by order of the City Clerk.
A & E Tire 138.50
Acorn Petroleum 6,433.53
Alex Conlin 117.60
Amanda Redd 956.25
AmeriGas 786.47
Armscor Cartridge Inc. 1,138.00
Auto Truck Group 1,709.00
B and B Shipping and More 29.68
Big Horn Hardware 501.80
Bound Tree Medical LLC 392.51
Capital One Trade Credit 727.95
Carlson Edwards and O'Conner 750.00
Caselle 898.00
Century Link 181.86
Charter Communications 105.30
CIRSA 27,270.12
Colorado Asphalt Services, Inc. 2,014.60
Complete Wireless Technologies 5,859.36
Corporate Payment Systems 8,970.71
Dependable Auto Glass 638.30
Ford Credit Dept 67-434 1,005.53
Ford Motor Credit Company LLC 4,195.68
Front Range Fire Apparatus 180.81
Galls, LLC 102.00
Grateful Paws 33.97
Herald Democrat 476.71
High Country Copiers 256.30
Interstate Billing Service, Inc 1,143.50
Jesse Gallup 165.76
Jim Schneiter 100.00
Karla Olson 422.46
Kenton Tell 8.00
Kyle Rogness 3,154.01
Lake County Build A Generation 8,000.00
Lake County Treasurer 1,043.25
Leadville Veterinary Clinic, Inc. 829.20
LH Foster Properties 2,000.00
Michow Cox & McAskin LLP 10,821.25
Midwest Truck Parts & Service 125.96
Millie Padilla 100.00
MUNIRevs Inc. 833.33
NetZero-Rocky Mountains 1,695.00
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. 437.12
Parkville Water District 446.20
Paul Irwin 2,000.00
Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 3,316.55
Pinnacol Assurance 10,503.72
Polar Plumbing and Heating 1,366.38
Purchase Power 201.00
Pye Barker Fire & Safety, LLC 530.00
Quill Corporation 1,566.12
Ricker/Cunningham 6,475.00
Rocky Mountain Bottled Water 47.90
Rocky Mountain General Counsel 1,103.91
Safeway, Inc. 1,000.00
Sew What?! 15.00
Silver City Printing 114.78
Silver Creek Development, LLC 1,600.00
Spectrum 780.59
Steve Nofziger 300.00
Sutton's Radiator Service 915.00
Technology Constructors Inc 10,573.39
Tommy Lobato 30.70
Unlimited Sanitary 360.00
Verizon Wireless 1,289.47
Waste Management JPMC 621.18
Xcel Energy 6,110.67
Xerox Financial Services 347.90
Total for April 2021 148,364.84
Published in the Herald Democrat June 3, 2021.
