PUBLIC NOTICE

City of Leadville Public Notice

April 2021 Submitted Expenditures

Descriptions are available from the Finance Office, 800 Harrison Ave., or by calling 486-5329 x108. Published by order of the City Clerk.

A & E Tire                                      138.50

Acorn Petroleum                           6,433.53

Alex Conlin                                     117.60

Amanda Redd                                 956.25

AmeriGas                                       786.47

Armscor Cartridge Inc.                   1,138.00

Auto Truck Group                         1,709.00

B and B Shipping and More                29.68

Big Horn Hardware                          501.80

Bound Tree Medical LLC                  392.51

Capital One Trade Credit                  727.95

Carlson Edwards and O'Conner         750.00

Caselle                                          898.00

Century Link                                   181.86

Charter Communications                  105.30

CIRSA                                       27,270.12

Colorado Asphalt Services, Inc.       2,014.60

Complete Wireless Technologies    5,859.36

Corporate Payment Systems          8,970.71

Dependable Auto Glass                    638.30

Ford Credit Dept 67-434                1,005.53

Ford Motor Credit Company LLC     4,195.68

Front Range Fire Apparatus              180.81

Galls, LLC                                      102.00

Grateful Paws                                   33.97

Herald Democrat                             476.71

High Country Copiers                       256.30

Interstate Billing Service, Inc           1,143.50

Jesse Gallup                                   165.76

Jim Schneiter                                  100.00

Karla Olson                                    422.46

Kenton Tell                                        8.00

Kyle Rogness                               3,154.01

Lake County Build A Generation      8,000.00

Lake County Treasurer                  1,043.25

Leadville Veterinary Clinic, Inc.          829.20

LH Foster Properties                     2,000.00

Michow Cox & McAskin LLP         10,821.25

Midwest Truck Parts & Service          125.96

Millie Padilla                                   100.00

MUNIRevs Inc.                                833.33

NetZero-Rocky Mountains              1,695.00

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.                   437.12

Parkville Water District                     446.20

Paul Irwin                                    2,000.00

Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 3,316.55

Pinnacol Assurance                     10,503.72

Polar Plumbing and Heating           1,366.38

Purchase Power                              201.00

Pye Barker Fire & Safety, LLC           530.00

Quill Corporation                           1,566.12

Ricker/Cunningham                       6,475.00

Rocky Mountain Bottled Water            47.90

Rocky Mountain General Counsel   1,103.91

Safeway, Inc.                               1,000.00

Sew What?!                                      15.00

Silver City Printing                           114.78

Silver Creek Development, LLC      1,600.00

Spectrum                                       780.59

Steve Nofziger                                300.00

Sutton's Radiator Service                  915.00

Technology Constructors Inc         10,573.39

Tommy Lobato                                  30.70

Unlimited Sanitary                           360.00

Verizon Wireless                           1,289.47

Waste Management JPMC               621.18

Xcel Energy                                 6,110.67

Xerox Financial Services                  347.90

Total for April 2021                    148,364.84

Published in the Herald Democrat June 3, 2021.

