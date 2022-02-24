PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF LEADVILLE, COLORADO
NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION
Notice is hereby given that at its regular meeting on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 6:00 p.m., the City Council of the City of Leadville adopted the following ordinance on second and final reading:
ORDINANCE NO. 1
SERIES OF 2022
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING VARIOUS SECTIONS OF THE LEADVILLE MUNICIPAL CODE TO
REMOVE SPECIFIC FEES FOR THE LEADVILLE-LAKE COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER AND
AUTHORIZING ANIMAL SHELTER FEES TO BE SET BY RESOLUTION
/s/ Lori Tye, Interim Deputy City Clerk
Published in the Herald Democrat Feb. 24, 2022.
