PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF LEADVILLE, COLORADO

NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION

Notice is hereby given that at its regular meeting on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 6:00 p.m., the City Council of the City of Leadville adopted the following ordinance on second and final reading:

ORDINANCE NO. 1

SERIES OF 2022

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING VARIOUS SECTIONS OF THE LEADVILLE MUNICIPAL CODE TO

REMOVE SPECIFIC FEES FOR THE LEADVILLE-LAKE COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER AND

AUTHORIZING ANIMAL SHELTER FEES TO BE SET BY RESOLUTION

/s/ Lori Tye, Interim Deputy City Clerk

Published in the Herald Democrat Feb. 24, 2022.

