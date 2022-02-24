PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice of General Rate Restructure
Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, Inc.
29780 North US Highway 24, P. O. Box 2013, Buena Vista, Colorado 81211
Sangre de Cristo Electric Association proposes to change its general rate structures effective April 1, 2022. The purpose of these revisions is to more equitably recover power costs and internal expenses among cooperative members. The proposed changes are listed below.
Existing Rates
Proposed Rates
GENERAL SERVICE RESIDENTIAL - RATE SCHEDULE NO. 1 – Average Class Increase 0%
Service Availability Charge per month
-Single Phase Service
$31.83
46.15
-Three Phase Service
62.65
90.00
Distribution Services per kWh
0.00000
0.05941
Energy Rate per kWh
0.12944
0.04574
GENERAL SERVICE NONRESIDENTIAL – RATE SCHEDULE NO. 2 – Average Class Increase 0%
Service Availability Charge per month
-Single Phase Service
$31.83
46.15
-Three Phase Service
62.65
90.00
Distribution Services per kWh
0.00000
0.07411
Energy Rate per kWh
0.13130
0.04574
LARGE POWER SERVICE - RATE SCHEDULE NO. 3 – Average Class Decrease 9%
Service Availability Charge, per month
$146.99
146.99
Demand Rate per kW of billing demand
32.87
27.75
Energy Rate per kWh
0.06419
0.06419
ELECTRIC VEHICLES - RATE SCHEDULE NO. 5 – Eliminate rate schedule
NET METERING - RATE SCHEDULE NO. 6 – Average Class Increase 44.13%
Net metering rate schedule will be changed to add: Applicable Distribution Services charges shall be applied to all energy delivered to the consumer before netting against exports.
Current Avoided Cost of Energy per kWh
$0.01987
0.02384
TIME OF USE DAY – RATE SCHEDULE NO. 7 - Average Class Increase 14.7%
Service Availability Charge, per month
-Single Phase Service
$35.74
46.15
-Three Phase Service
63.49
90.00
Distribution Service Rate per kWh
On Peak Rate per kWh per month
0.00000
0.19826
Off Peak Rate per kWh per month
0.00000
0.02426
Energy Charge per kWh
On Peak energy, per kWh per month
0.20948
0.04574
Off Peak energy, per kWh per month
0.06419
0.04574
Not available for new installations
On-peak – between the hours of:
4:00 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday
Except: New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day
COMMERCIAL ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATIONS – RATE SCHEDULE NO. 9 - Average Class Increase 2.6%
Service Availability Charge, per month
-Single Phase Service
$31.83
46.15
-Three Phase Service
62.65
90.00
Demand Rate
On-Peak, per kW
32.87
25.08
Off-Peak, per kW
4.45
8.95
Energy Rate per kWh
0.06419
0.06419
Off-peak between the hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 12 midnight to 5 a.m.
On-peak charges applicable between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday except New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.
RESIDENTIAL HEATING SEASON DECLINING BLOCK – RATE SCHEDULE NO. 10 – Average Class Increase 1.5%
Applicable to single-phase, all electric residential services for individual premises located within all-electric subdivisions, specifically: Block #41 Town of Buena Vista; Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity, The Farm in Buena Vista; and Tri-Vista whose load requirements do not exceed 50 kVa of transformer capacity, subject to the established policies of Sangre de Cristo Electric Association (SDCEA). An all-electric service is defined as a service where electricity is the primary fuel source for both water and space heating.
Service Availability Charge per month
1. Summer Season
$31.83
46.15
2. Heating Season
$45.41
46.15
Energy Rate per kWh
0.04574
3. Summer Season
Distribution Services Rate per kWh
0.12944
0.05941
4. Heating Season
Distribution Services Rate per kWh
Tier 1: 0 to 600 kWh/month usage
0.12944
0.07926
Tier 2: 601 to 1,200 kWh/month usage
0.81420
0.04426
Tier 3: More than 1,200 kWh/month usage
0.05200
0.02426
TROUT CREEK COMMUNITY SOLAR PROGRAM- RESIDENTIAL– RATE SCHEDULE NO. 11 -1 kW Average Class Increase 0.50%. 2kW Average Class Increase 0.49%
1. Service Availability Charge, per month
-Single Phase Service
$31.83
46.15
-Three Phase Service
62.65
90.00
2. Uninterruptible Energy Rate per kWh
Distribution Services Rate per kWh
0.08267
0.05941
Energy Rate, per kWh
0.04677
0.04574
3. Trout Creek Community Solar Energy Charge per kWh
Distribution Services Rate per kWh
0.08267
0.06941
Energy Rate, per kWh
0.05677
0.04574
TROUT CREEK COMMUNITY SOLAR PROGRAM- NON-RESIDENTIAL– RATE SCHEDULE NO. 12 - 2 kW Average Class Increase 1.05%. 4kW Average Class Increase 1.03%. 8kW Average Class Increase 1.00 %.
1. Service Availability Charge, per month
-Single Phase Service
$31.83
46.15
-Three Phase Service
62.65
90.00
2. Uninterruptible Energy Rate per kWh
Distribution Services Rate per kWh
0.08453
0.07411
Energy Rate per kWh
0.04677
0.04574
3. Trout Creek Community Solar Energy Charge per kWh
Distribution Services Rate per kWh
0.08453
0.08411
Energy Rate, per kWh
0.05677
0.04574
The proposed and present rate restructure provisions are available for examination and explanation at the above listed offices or by calling Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, 719-395-2412 or toll-free 844-395-2412, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday, closed major holidays. Anyone who desires to comment about the proposed changes may file in writing with Sangre de Cristo Electric Association at P. O. Box 2013, Buena Vista, Colorado 81211, or email: info@myelectric.coop.
Published in the Herald Democrat Feb. 24, 2022.
