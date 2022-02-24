PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF CERTIFICATE OF OWNERSHIP
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having an Interest or Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to Occupants of Property:
Victor & Deborah Kinnel
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 7th day of October A.D. 2015, the County Treasurer of the County of Lake in the State of Colorado sold at public tax lien sale to the Lake County Board of County Commissioners the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
• 1976 Bendix 14X70, VIN No. KSM005760402 Title No. 41E136847, Lake Fork Space 128 Account No. M000094
Said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to the Lake County Board of County Commissioners.
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent taxes assessed against said real estate for the years 2013 and 2014.
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of Victor & Deborah Kinnel for said years 2013 and 2014.
That on the 27th day of January 2022, said Lake County Board of County Commissioners assigned said certificate of purchase to Dianaly Michel Uribe Leyva.
That said Dianaly Michel Uribe Leyva on the 27th day of January 2022, the present holder of said certificate, who has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a Certificate of Ownership to said real estate.
That a Certificate of Ownership will be issued for said real estate to the said Dianaly Michel Uribe Leyva at 4:30 o’clock p.m. on the 31st day of March A.D. 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Certificate of Ownership.
Witness my hand this 24th day of February 2022.
/s/ Padraic D. Smith
County Treasurer of Lake County
Published in the Herald Democrat Feb. 24, 2022.
