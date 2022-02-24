PUBLIC NOTICE

City of Leadville Public Notice

December 2021 Submitted Expenditures

Descriptions are available from the Finance Office, 800 Harrison Ave., or by calling 719-486-5329.

Acorn Petroleum                           3,076.62

Antero Septic Corporation                  40.00

Big Horn Hardware                            47.37

BME Fire Trucks LLC                   85,131.80

Bo Knickman                                  197.48

Bright Start Learning Center          16,150.00

Bruckner Truck Sales Inc.                 381.70

Carlson Edwards and O'Conner         750.00

Casa Blanca Restaurant                   102.61

Caselle                                          898.00

Century Link                                   339.58

Charter Communications                    95.30

Clint Conter                                    355.07

Colorado Bureau of Investigation         79.00

Colorado Firecamp, Inc.                 1,925.00

Colorado Mountain College            6,540.00

Comfurt Gas Inc.                             363.19

Corporate Payment Systems         13,711.74

Creative Culture Insignia, LLC           907.60

Express Toll                                       2.05

Ford Motor Credit Company LLC     4,195.68

Freight                                           544.94

Front Range Fire Apparatus              280.50

Full Circle of Lake County, Inc       16,150.00

Galls, LLC                                      800.84

Hardline Equipment                   103,000.00

Herald Democrat                       126,038.54

High Altitude Lube & Tire                    85.99

High Country Copiers                       455.65

Impact Spcialties                             483.75

Jen's Gems & More                         140.00

Juna Creativeworks                         195.63

Lake County Clerk & Recorder        4,687.53

Lake County Treasurer                  1,678.91

Lake County Wraparound              6,460.00

LAWS-Lighting, Accessory & Warning 452.50

Leadville Lions Club                      2,900.00

Leadville Snowy Peaks                     105.00

Leadville Veterinary Clinic, Inc.       1,077.15

LH Foster Properties                     2,000.00

Little Joe's Lockshop                          79.60

Loan Payment Processing Center   3,718.74

Marvin Osborn                                332.15

Michow Cox & McAskin LLP         12,502.50

Mike Stepisnik                                 179.90

Mountain Heating, Inc.                     220.00

Municode                                       450.00

MUNIRevs Inc.                                833.33

NBH Bank                                      250.00

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.                   118.54

Parkville Water District                     456.43

Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 3,134.25

Pinnacol Assurance                         115.16

Pitney Bowes Global Financial Services 77.37

Polar Plumbing and Heating              225.00

Precision Peaks                                30.00

Pro-Electric, Inc.                              311.73

PSH Signs & Graphics                     288.31

Purchase Power                              656.52

Quill Corporation                           1,067.80

RG and Associates, LLC                4,711.25

Ricker/Cunningham                       5,026.82

Riquetti Towing & Recovery LLC        395.00

Rocky Mountain Bottled Water            15.24

Rocky Mountain General Counsel      337.50

Sarah Dae Dallas                          2,259.38

SHI International Corp                      160.20

Silver City Printing                             33.17

Spectrum                                       755.97

St. George Episcopal Church        25,000.00

Tyler Henning                                 267.65

Verde Environmental Technologi, Inc. 255.00

Verizon Wireless                           1,232.50

Wagner Equipment Company            930.86

Waste Management JPMC               715.45

Western Security Systems                105.00

Xcel Energy                                13,394.37

Xerox Financial Services                  347.90

Total for December 2021            483,817.31

Published in the Herald Democrat Feb. 24, 2022.

