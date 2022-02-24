PUBLIC NOTICE
City of Leadville Public Notice
December 2021 Submitted Expenditures
Descriptions are available from the Finance Office, 800 Harrison Ave., or by calling 719-486-5329.
Acorn Petroleum 3,076.62
Antero Septic Corporation 40.00
Big Horn Hardware 47.37
BME Fire Trucks LLC 85,131.80
Bo Knickman 197.48
Bright Start Learning Center 16,150.00
Bruckner Truck Sales Inc. 381.70
Carlson Edwards and O'Conner 750.00
Casa Blanca Restaurant 102.61
Caselle 898.00
Century Link 339.58
Charter Communications 95.30
Clint Conter 355.07
Colorado Bureau of Investigation 79.00
Colorado Firecamp, Inc. 1,925.00
Colorado Mountain College 6,540.00
Comfurt Gas Inc. 363.19
Corporate Payment Systems 13,711.74
Creative Culture Insignia, LLC 907.60
Express Toll 2.05
Ford Motor Credit Company LLC 4,195.68
Freight 544.94
Front Range Fire Apparatus 280.50
Full Circle of Lake County, Inc 16,150.00
Galls, LLC 800.84
Hardline Equipment 103,000.00
Herald Democrat 126,038.54
High Altitude Lube & Tire 85.99
High Country Copiers 455.65
Impact Spcialties 483.75
Jen's Gems & More 140.00
Juna Creativeworks 195.63
Lake County Clerk & Recorder 4,687.53
Lake County Treasurer 1,678.91
Lake County Wraparound 6,460.00
LAWS-Lighting, Accessory & Warning 452.50
Leadville Lions Club 2,900.00
Leadville Snowy Peaks 105.00
Leadville Veterinary Clinic, Inc. 1,077.15
LH Foster Properties 2,000.00
Little Joe's Lockshop 79.60
Loan Payment Processing Center 3,718.74
Marvin Osborn 332.15
Michow Cox & McAskin LLP 12,502.50
Mike Stepisnik 179.90
Mountain Heating, Inc. 220.00
Municode 450.00
MUNIRevs Inc. 833.33
NBH Bank 250.00
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. 118.54
Parkville Water District 456.43
Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 3,134.25
Pinnacol Assurance 115.16
Pitney Bowes Global Financial Services 77.37
Polar Plumbing and Heating 225.00
Precision Peaks 30.00
Pro-Electric, Inc. 311.73
PSH Signs & Graphics 288.31
Purchase Power 656.52
Quill Corporation 1,067.80
RG and Associates, LLC 4,711.25
Ricker/Cunningham 5,026.82
Riquetti Towing & Recovery LLC 395.00
Rocky Mountain Bottled Water 15.24
Rocky Mountain General Counsel 337.50
Sarah Dae Dallas 2,259.38
SHI International Corp 160.20
Silver City Printing 33.17
Spectrum 755.97
St. George Episcopal Church 25,000.00
Tyler Henning 267.65
Verde Environmental Technologi, Inc. 255.00
Verizon Wireless 1,232.50
Wagner Equipment Company 930.86
Waste Management JPMC 715.45
Western Security Systems 105.00
Xcel Energy 13,394.37
Xerox Financial Services 347.90
Total for December 2021 483,817.31
Published in the Herald Democrat Feb. 24, 2022.
