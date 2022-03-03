PUBLIC NOTICE
A CALL FOR NOMINATIONS
OF THE LAKE COUNTY CONSERVATION DISTRICT
§1-13.5-501, 1-13.5-1102(3), 32-1-905(2), C.R.S.
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and particularly to the electors of the Lake County Conservation District of Lake County, Colorado:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an election will be held on the 3rd day of May 2022 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. At that time, three (3) supervisors will be elected to serve four-year terms. Eligible electors of the Lake County Conservation District interested in serving on the board of supervisors may obtain a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form from the District Designated Election Official (DEO):
Sarah Mudge (Designated Election Official)
505 Harrison Ave.
Leadville, CO 80461
719-293-4852
The Office of the DEO is open on the following days: Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The deadline to submit a Self-Nomination and Acceptance is close of business on March 11, 2022 (not less than 67 days before the election).
Affidavit of Intent To Be A Write-In-Candidate forms must be submitted to the office of the DEO by the close of business on Monday, March 11, 2022 (the sixty-fourth day before the election).
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN an application for an absentee ballot shall be filed with the DEO no later than the close of business on Tuesday preceding the election, May 3, 2022.
/s/ Sarah Mudge
Designated Election Official Signature
Published in the Herald Democrat March 3, 2022.
